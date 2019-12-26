AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 29 35.1 200-447 .447 38-106 115-143 .804 553 19.1
Schroder 29 29.9 199-425 .468 50-144 77-91 .846 525 18.1
Gallinari 27 30.5 150-347 .432 75-190 112-124 .903 487 18.0
Paul 29 31.4 154-327 .471 46-121 112-125 .896 466 16.1
Adams 26 27.5 131-210 .624 0-1 36-74 .486 298 11.5
Diallo 12 21.3 46-92 .500 2-13 11-18 .611 105 8.8
Noel 28 18.6 86-131 .656 0-0 46-56 .821 218 7.8
Nader 22 18.2 57-115 .496 24-58 24-30 .800 162 7.4
Ferguson 23 26.0 45-108 .417 29-81 7-9 .778 126 5.5
Bazley 29 16.7 41-110 .373 17-54 13-20 .650 112 3.9
Muscala 19 9.9 19-63 .302 12-46 9-10 .900 59 3.1
Burton 14 8.1 14-38 .368 5-19 3-4 .750 36 2.6
Dort 5 16.2 5-16 .313 0-9 3-5 .600 13 2.6
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Patton 2 4.5 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Hervey 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roberson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 29 241.7 1149-2437 .471 298-845 571-713 .801 3167 109.2
OPPONENTS 29 241.7 1189-2602 .457 300-880 452-560 .807 3130 107.9

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 18 128 146 5.0 87 3.0 54 0 30 62 13
Schroder 8 106 114 3.9 109 3.8 66 0 21 86 10
Gallinari 14 139 153 5.7 59 2.2 39 0 19 39 4
Paul 9 120 129 4.4 183 6.3 70 0 47 52 5
Adams 89 168 257 9.9 72 2.8 50 0 13 42 32
Diallo 14 32 46 3.8 10 .8 29 0 18 14 4
Noel 39 97 136 4.9 36 1.3 76 0 27 29 40
Nader 8 31 39 1.8 15 .7 36 0 9 20 8
Ferguson 14 27 41 1.8 23 1.0 77 0 13 18 6
Bazley 11 94 105 3.6 16 .6 28 0 12 26 18
Muscala 6 31 37 1.9 14 .7 21 0 4 6 3
Burton 3 18 21 1.5 4 .3 11 0 1 4 3
Dort 0 7 7 1.4 2 .4 12 0 2 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Patton 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 4 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Roberson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 233 1001 1234 42.6 633 21.8 574 0 216 420 146
OPPONENTS 300 991 1291 44.5 657 22.7 664 2 217 420 125