FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Barnes 38:07 8-16 4-4 1-3 5 3 21
Bjelica 34:17 7-9 0-0 3-9 2 4 18
Giles III 24:24 7-11 5-5 1-8 1 5 19
Bogdanovic 27:52 4-14 1-1 0-4 4 5 11
Joseph 35:27 3-7 0-0 1-2 11 3 6
Hield 26:28 5-11 0-0 1-1 2 4 15
Len 21:04 4-7 3-3 4-11 0 3 11
Bazemore 17:32 3-12 1-1 1-5 3 3 7
Ferrell 14:11 0-4 0-0 0-2 2 3 0
James 00:35 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 41-91 14-14 12-45 30 33 108

Percentages: FG .451, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Hield 5-9, Bjelica 4-6, Bogdanovic 2-9, Barnes 1-5, Joseph 0-1, Ferrell 0-2, Bazemore 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hield, Len).

Turnovers: 15 (Hield 4, Barnes 3, Bogdanovic 2, Ferrell 2, Bjelica, Giles III, Joseph, Len).

Steals: 6 (Joseph 3, Hield 2, Bogdanovic).

Technical Fouls: Bazemore, 4:14 third.

FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA CITY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gallinari 33:33 8-17 4-5 0-6 0 1 24
Gilgeous-Alexander 38:00 8-15 3-6 1-3 3 3 20
Adams 27:42 7-9 1-2 6-7 1 2 15
Dort 23:48 2-5 1-1 0-0 0 2 6
Paul 32:13 6-11 4-5 0-4 7 3 17
Schroder 31:46 4-12 4-4 0-5 7 1 13
Noel 20:17 4-5 2-4 2-7 1 2 10
Nader 14:53 2-5 2-2 0-2 1 3 7
Diallo 10:44 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 2 0
Ferguson 7:01 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 240:00 41-84 21-29 10-37 20 20 112

Percentages: FG .488, FT .724.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Gallinari 4-8, Paul 1-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3, Nader 1-3, Dort 1-4, Schroder 1-4, Ferguson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Noel 2, Diallo, Gilgeous-Alexander).

Turnovers: 9 (Schroder 3, Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Paul 2, Adams, Nader).

Steals: 6 (Paul 2, Diallo, Dort, Gallinari, Noel).

Technical Fouls: Diallo, 4:14 third.

Sacramento 27 34 21 26 108
Oklahoma City 25 25 31 31 112

A_18,203 (18,203).