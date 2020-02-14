https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/OREGON-ST-70-UTAH-51-15055533.php
OREGON ST. 70, UTAH 51
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|36
|3-8
|0-1
|3-8
|4
|2
|6
|Battin
|24
|1-8
|2-5
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Carlson
|28
|5-9
|2-3
|3-8
|0
|1
|13
|Brenchley
|27
|2-5
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|5
|Jones
|28
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|5
|3
|Gach
|21
|3-7
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|8
|Jantunen
|19
|2-4
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Plummer
|10
|2-5
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Thioune
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|19-51
|8-16
|9-31
|13
|16
|51
Percentages: FG .373, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Carlson 1-2, Brenchley 1-3, Battin 1-4, Jones 1-4, Plummer 1-4, Gach 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Carlson, Jantunen, Plummer).
Turnovers: 13 (Jones 5, Allen 3, Carlson 2, Gach 2, Jantunen).
Steals: 6 (Allen 3, Jantunen, Jones, Plummer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hollins
|16
|1-5
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|5
|Kelley
|32
|7-10
|2-2
|3-9
|0
|1
|16
|Tinkle
|33
|4-11
|2-3
|0-8
|4
|3
|11
|Reichle
|25
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|10
|Thompson
|36
|4-11
|2-2
|0-3
|11
|1
|13
|Hunt
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Lucas
|19
|1-3
|5-5
|1-4
|1
|1
|8
|Miller-Moore
|10
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Silva
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Tucker
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Vernon
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|14-15
|5-32
|19
|18
|70
Percentages: FG .471, FT .933.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Thompson 3-7, Reichle 2-4, Hollins 1-3, Lucas 1-3, Tinkle 1-3, Hunt 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kelley 2, Silva).
Turnovers: 10 (Thompson 3, Kelley 2, Reichle 2, Hunt, Miller-Moore, Tinkle).
Steals: 7 (Thompson 3, Hollins, Lucas, Reichle, Tinkle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah
|19
|32
|—
|51
|Oregon St.
|35
|35
|—
|70
.
