ORAL ROBERTS 92, FORT WAYNE 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORAL ROBERTS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nzekwesi
|29
|13-17
|4-6
|3-11
|0
|2
|30
|Fuqua
|26
|0-1
|0-0
|0-5
|9
|2
|0
|Burns
|24
|6-10
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|0
|15
|Abmas
|23
|5-8
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|1
|14
|Obanor
|20
|4-5
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|10
|Kearns
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Saunders
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Lazenby
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Lacis
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Lufile
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Jones
|8
|2-4
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|7
|Totals
|200
|37-62
|8-11
|4-30
|18
|16
|92
Percentages: FG .597, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Burns 3-4, Jones 2-3, Obanor 2-3, Lazenby 1-2, Abmas 1-4, Lacis 1-4, Fuqua 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Kearns 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Nzekwesi 2, Kearns).
Turnovers: 8 (Nzekwesi 3, Abmas, Jones, Lazenby, Lufile, Obanor).
Steals: 5 (Abmas 2, Fuqua 2, Burns).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FORT WAYNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Godfrey
|32
|3-11
|2-5
|1-2
|4
|2
|9
|Holba
|31
|4-10
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|14
|Billups
|29
|4-7
|4-4
|2-7
|2
|1
|12
|Patrick
|26
|7-14
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|18
|Carl
|24
|2-3
|0-0
|3-10
|4
|1
|4
|DeBerry
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|2
|Benford
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Black
|13
|1-6
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Rollins
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Grundy
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|24-59
|10-13
|7-30
|14
|13
|68
Percentages: FG .407, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Holba 4-9, Patrick 4-10, Grundy 1-1, Godfrey 1-6, DeBerry 0-1, Billups 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Carl 2, Billups).
Turnovers: 14 (Patrick 5, Godfrey 3, DeBerry 2, Holba 2, Billups, Carl).
Steals: 3 (Carl, Grundy, Holba).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oral Roberts
|47
|45
|—
|92
|Fort Wayne
|39
|29
|—
|68
A_1,426 (13,000).
