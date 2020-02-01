Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Likekele 37 4-7 2-2 0-3 6 3 10
Laurent 28 4-8 0-0 1-2 1 1 9
Anei 27 3-13 0-0 2-4 1 4 6
McGriff 26 6-14 3-4 3-8 1 3 15
Waters 23 2-4 0-0 0-4 2 2 5
Dziagwa 21 5-9 1-2 0-2 0 0 15
Harris 14 1-3 1-1 0-1 1 1 3
Anderson 12 1-3 2-2 1-4 1 1 4
Ka.Boone 8 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Ke.Boone 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-64 9-11 7-29 13 16 69

Percentages: FG .422, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Dziagwa 4-7, Laurent 1-3, Waters 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Harris 0-2, McGriff 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Anei 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Likekele 5, Anei 2, McGriff 2, Waters).

Steals: 5 (Likekele 3, Anderson, Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Manek 37 11-18 1-2 2-6 4 2 30
Bieniemy 35 1-5 0-0 0-3 2 1 3
Reaves 33 6-12 7-7 1-7 6 2 21
Doolittle 28 3-7 0-0 3-10 7 0 6
Williams 23 5-7 1-2 1-2 0 1 12
Harmon 20 1-6 2-2 0-1 0 0 5
Kuath 15 1-1 1-2 0-2 0 2 3
Hill 9 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 29-58 12-15 7-32 19 9 82

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Manek 7-13, Reaves 2-7, Bieniemy 1-3, Harmon 1-3, Williams 1-3, Doolittle 0-1, Hill 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kuath 2, Manek).

Turnovers: 12 (Reaves 5, Manek 2, Williams 2, Doolittle, Harmon, Kuath).

Steals: 3 (Bieniemy, Hill, Reaves).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma St. 30 39 69
Oklahoma 43 39 82

.