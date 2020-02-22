Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MILWAUKEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wilbourn 14 3-3 1-1 1-1 0 4 8
Lucas 35 1-6 1-2 0-1 8 0 3
Roy 40 6-15 2-3 1-6 1 4 18
Thomas 32 6-14 1-3 3-4 0 3 14
Brown 22 1-5 0-0 1-2 1 3 3
Abram 26 6-13 1-1 1-9 1 3 16
Sessoms 18 1-1 2-2 0-2 0 2 4
Henderson 7 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 4 2
Bingham 4 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Behrendt 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-62 8-12 7-27 13 23 68

Percentages: FG .403, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Roy 4-10, Abram 3-7, Wilbourn 1-1, Brown 1-4, Thomas 1-5, Bingham 0-2, Lucas 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Abram 3).

Turnovers: 10 (Roy 3, Abram 2, Brown 2, Lucas 2, Sessoms).

Steals: 4 (Lucas 3, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OAKLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hill-Mais 34 8-12 6-10 2-11 4 2 23
Oladapo 34 5-8 2-5 3-11 0 2 12
Brechting 24 2-5 5-6 1-7 2 1 9
Maddox 36 3-6 4-4 0-2 4 4 11
Williams 38 5-15 2-4 0-1 0 2 16
Kangu 24 2-3 0-0 0-3 3 2 4
Lampman 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Pittman 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Harris 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-50 19-29 6-35 13 14 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .655.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Williams 4-12, Hill-Mais 1-2, Maddox 1-2, Lampman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill-Mais 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Kangu 4, Maddox 3, Williams 2, Hill-Mais, Lampman).

Steals: 5 (Williams 2, Hill-Mais, Kangu, Maddox).

Technical Fouls: None.

Milwaukee 35 33 68
Oakland 34 41 75

A_3,252 (3,000).