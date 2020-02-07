Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NOTRE DAME (9-14) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brunelle 34 4-11 0-0 2-7 2 2 10
Vaughn 28 4-12 3-4 3-4 4 4 11
Gilbert 31 5-11 2-4 1-5 2 3 12
Sniezek 39 4-6 1-2 0-2 8 3 9
Walker 39 8-15 7-8 2-3 0 3 24
Cosgrove 12 1-3 0-0 1-3 0 2 3
Cole 17 3-4 0-0 0-2 0 3 6
0 0-0 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-62 13-18 11-30 16 20 75

Percentages: FG 46.774, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Brunelle 2-5, Walker 1-4, Cosgrove 1-2, Gilbert 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Cosgrove 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Walker 4, Brunelle 2, Gilbert 2, Vaughn 1, Sniezek 1, Cosgrove 1)

Steals: 8 (Walker 4, Gilbert 2, Vaughn 1, Sniezek 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WAKE FOREST (12-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Morra 32 5-8 5-6 2-6 2 0 15
Raca 35 4-13 3-4 2-5 1 1 11
Conti 38 4-12 0-0 0-1 5 4 11
Scruggs 27 1-4 2-2 1-5 1 4 5
Sharp 39 5-11 8-8 3-9 4 3 19
Summiel 5 0-1 1-2 0-3 1 1 1
Udoh 8 3-3 2-3 3-5 0 1 8
Hahne 6 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Harrison 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Hoard 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
0 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-53 22-27 13-37 14 16 71

Percentages: FG 41.509, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Conti 3-5, Scruggs 1-2, Sharp 1-3, Raca 0-3, Summiel 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Conti 2, Sharp 2)

Turnovers: 17 (Sharp 6, Morra 5, Conti 3, Raca 2, Harrison 1)

Steals: 3 (Raca 1, Conti 1, Sharp 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Notre Dame 15 13 23 24 75
Wake Forest 17 18 17 19 71

A_760

Officials_Mark Hardcastle, Angela Lewis, Kevin Dillard