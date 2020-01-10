North Texas 74, FIU 56
Osaghae 5-11 1-2 11, Banks 0-3 2-4 2, Jacob 5-7 0-0 13, Daye 1-5 0-0 3, Andrews 4-11 1-4 10, Lovett 2-6 2-2 8, Corcoran 3-7 3-3 9, Carrigan 0-0 0-2 0, Furcron 0-1 0-0 0, Ametepe 0-0 0-0 0, Nunez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 9-17 56.
Gibson 5-19 1-2 14, Hamlet 5-9 5-5 16, Z.Simmons 2-2 1-2 5, Bell 4-5 1-1 10, Draper 2-4 0-0 6, Reese 1-4 0-0 3, Smart 4-6 0-0 10, Geu 4-7 0-0 8, Mohamed 0-2 0-0 0, J.Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-58 10-12 74.
Halftime_North Texas 38-26. 3-Point Goals_FIU 7-21 (Jacob 3-5, Lovett 2-4, Daye 1-2, Andrews 1-3, Furcron 0-1, Osaghae 0-1, Corcoran 0-2, Banks 0-3), North Texas 10-26 (Gibson 3-10, Draper 2-3, Smart 2-3, Bell 1-1, Reese 1-3, Hamlet 1-4, Geu 0-2). Rebounds_FIU 26 (Andrews 7), North Texas 35 (Z.Simmons, Geu 7). Assists_FIU 9 (Corcoran 3), North Texas 15 (Hamlet 5). Total Fouls_FIU 12, North Texas 12. A_2,262 (10,500).