https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-7-Stanford-68-No-14-Oregon-St-57-15112967.php
No. 7 Stanford 68, No. 14 Oregon St. 57
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD (26-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dodson
|24
|5-7
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|4
|10
|Fingall
|35
|1-4
|1-2
|3-10
|1
|1
|3
|Lacie Hull
|22
|3-4
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|5
|10
|Lexie Hull
|39
|3-10
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|0
|6
|Williams
|40
|7-18
|4-4
|0-4
|3
|0
|23
|Belibi
|14
|2-6
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|5
|Jerome
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Prechtel
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Brewer
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jump
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Moschkau
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|18
|1-3
|3-5
|0-2
|2
|1
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|11-15
|9-31
|14
|14
|68
Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .36 (Williams 5-12, Hull 2-3, Jerome 1-1, Wilson 1-2, Fingall 0-2, Hull 0-5)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Fingall 2, Belibi 2, Dodson 1, Prechtel 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Team 4, Hull 3, Dodson 2, Belibi 2, Fingall 1)
Steals: 6 (Williams 2, Dodson 1, Belibi 1, Jump 1, Wilson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST. (23-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|13
|3-4
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|7
|Pivec
|40
|3-13
|3-3
|2-6
|2
|4
|10
|Slocum
|35
|4-14
|3-4
|0-3
|3
|2
|12
|Tudor
|39
|2-3
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|5
|Washington
|28
|2-6
|5-6
|2-4
|0
|2
|9
|Morris
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Goodman
|36
|5-9
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|12
|Simmons
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-50
|12-15
|7-23
|8
|15
|57
Percentages: FG 4.000, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Goodman 2-4, Pivec 1-4, Slocum 1-3, Tudor 1-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Slocum 4, Pivec 2, Washington 2, Goodman 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Pivec 1, Slocum 1, Tudor 1, Goodman 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)
|Oregon St.
|10
|15
|15
|17
|—
|57
|Stanford
|25
|13
|19
|11
|—
|68
A_5,548
Officials_Brenda Pantoja, Robert Scofield, Tiffany Bird
View Comments