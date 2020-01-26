https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-5-Louisville-83-Pittsburgh-49-15006115.php
No. 5 Louisville 83, Pittsburgh 49
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE (20-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dunham
|22
|5-7
|2-2
|3-6
|5
|0
|12
|Shook
|22
|4-7
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|12
|Balogun
|28
|5-9
|0-0
|1-8
|3
|1
|12
|Evans
|28
|4-9
|2-3
|0-3
|4
|0
|12
|Jones
|22
|4-8
|3-4
|1-1
|3
|0
|11
|Dixon
|17
|3-7
|4-4
|4-4
|1
|4
|10
|Diop
|22
|3-8
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|8
|Duvall
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Laemmle
|8
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Robinson
|23
|2-3
|0-2
|0-8
|5
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|31-65
|14-19
|13-42
|23
|13
|83
Percentages: FG 47.692, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Shook 2-3, Balogun 2-5, Evans 2-7, Diop 1-2, Jones 0-1, Duvall 0-3, Laemmle 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Shook 1, Balogun 1, Jones 1, Robinson 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Diop 3, Balogun 2, Dixon 2, Robinson 2, Jones 1)
Steals: 15 (Jones 5, Robinson 3, Balogun 2, Diop 2, Dunham 1, Shook 1, Evans 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH (3-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Judkins
|26
|3-6
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|1
|6
|Brown
|33
|2-7
|2-2
|5-9
|1
|2
|6
|Bugg
|22
|3-12
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Green
|30
|2-10
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|6
|Harris
|31
|7-20
|3-4
|1-6
|5
|4
|18
|Igbokwe
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|5-8
|1
|3
|0
|Lamark
|5
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Hayford
|21
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|5
|Knight
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Prapa
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-64
|5-8
|18-40
|9
|20
|49
Percentages: FG 29.688, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Bugg 2-10, Green 2-7, Harris 1-6, Hayford 1-4, Lamark 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Igbokwe 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Bugg 5, Harris 5, Green 4, Hayford 3, Judkins 2, Brown 1, Igbokwe 1, Knight 1)
Steals: 4 (Harris 2, Igbokwe 1, Knight 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Pittsburgh
|13
|11
|11
|14
|—
|49
|Louisville
|21
|20
|25
|17
|—
|83
A_11,624
Officials_Brandon Enterline, Jeffrey Smith, Angelica Suffren
