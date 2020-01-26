FG FT Reb
LOUISVILLE (20-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dunham 22 5-7 2-2 3-6 5 0 12
Shook 22 4-7 2-2 2-5 0 2 12
Balogun 28 5-9 0-0 1-8 3 1 12
Evans 28 4-9 2-3 0-3 4 0 12
Jones 22 4-8 3-4 1-1 3 0 11
Dixon 17 3-7 4-4 4-4 1 4 10
Diop 22 3-8 1-2 0-2 1 2 8
Duvall 8 0-3 0-0 2-2 0 0 0
Laemmle 8 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 2 2
Robinson 23 2-3 0-2 0-8 5 2 4
Totals 200 31-65 14-19 13-42 23 13 83

Percentages: FG 47.692, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Shook 2-3, Balogun 2-5, Evans 2-7, Diop 1-2, Jones 0-1, Duvall 0-3, Laemmle 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Shook 1, Balogun 1, Jones 1, Robinson 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Diop 3, Balogun 2, Dixon 2, Robinson 2, Jones 1)

Steals: 15 (Jones 5, Robinson 3, Balogun 2, Diop 2, Dunham 1, Shook 1, Evans 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PITTSBURGH (3-16) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Judkins 26 3-6 0-0 4-7 0 1 6
Brown 33 2-7 2-2 5-9 1 2 6
Bugg 22 3-12 0-0 0-1 1 1 8
Green 30 2-10 0-0 2-3 1 2 6
Harris 31 7-20 3-4 1-6 5 4 18
Igbokwe 18 0-1 0-0 5-8 1 3 0
Lamark 5 0-1 0-2 0-1 0 1 0
Hayford 21 2-7 0-0 0-3 0 3 5
Knight 11 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Prapa 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 19-64 5-8 18-40 9 20 49

Percentages: FG 29.688, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Bugg 2-10, Green 2-7, Harris 1-6, Hayford 1-4, Lamark 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Igbokwe 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Bugg 5, Harris 5, Green 4, Hayford 3, Judkins 2, Brown 1, Igbokwe 1, Knight 1)

Steals: 4 (Harris 2, Igbokwe 1, Knight 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Pittsburgh 13 11 11 14 49
Louisville 21 20 25 17 83

A_11,624

Officials_Brandon Enterline, Jeffrey Smith, Angelica Suffren