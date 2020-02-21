Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LOUISVILLE (24-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dunham 28 2-4 0-0 2-4 1 3 4
Shook 37 6-11 0-0 1-13 1 4 13
Balogun 32 2-10 0-0 2-4 1 2 4
Evans 35 4-10 3-4 0-2 2 2 14
Jones 34 7-10 3-3 2-7 3 3 18
Dixon 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Diop 17 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 3
Robinson 11 1-2 0-0 1-2 2 2 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-49 6-7 9-34 10 17 58

Percentages: FG 46.939, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-12, .5 (Evans 3-4, Shook 1-2, Jones 1-1, Diop 1-1, Balogun 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Shook 4, Balogun 3, Robinson 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Shook 3, Jones 3, Dunham 2, Evans 2, Robinson 2, Balogun 1, Dixon 1)

Steals: 2 (Jones 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
GEORGIA TECH (17-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cubaj 30 2-5 5-6 0-4 1 4 9
Francoise Diouf 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Fletcher 19 2-8 3-5 4-6 0 4 7
Lahtinen 38 5-16 1-2 2-5 2 2 11
Pan 40 1-8 2-2 0-3 3 2 5
Jefferson 5 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Hermosa 37 5-9 1-2 2-4 1 1 11
Carson 17 2-8 0-0 0-3 0 0 4
Montgomery 10 0-2 0-0 1-1 1 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-57 12-17 14-31 8 14 47

Percentages: FG 29.825, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Pan 1-4, Lahtinen 0-3, Jefferson 0-1, Carson 0-4)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 6 (Pan 2, Fletcher 1, Lahtinen 1, Jefferson 1, 1)

Steals: 3 (Pan 2, Cubaj 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Louisville 19 17 9 13 58
Georgia Tech 14 12 10 11 47

A_1,188

Officials_Brandon Enterline, Tiara Cruse, Luis Gonzalez