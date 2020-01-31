Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UCONN (19-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Irwin 15 1-2 0-0 1-5 1 0 3
Nelson-Ododa 23 6-6 0-0 5-9 2 3 12
Walker 31 8-13 3-3 2-11 3 3 21
Dangerfield 37 7-13 5-6 0-3 5 0 24
Williams 38 4-16 3-4 0-3 2 2 12
Adebayo 5 2-2 0-0 1-3 0 0 5
Bent 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Griffin 15 1-4 1-2 1-6 1 1 3
Makurat 30 0-5 0-0 1-5 4 0 0
Totals 200 29-61 12-15 12-47 18 10 80

Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Dangerfield 5-7, Walker 2-4, Irwin 1-2, Williams 1-6, Adebayo 1-1, Makurat 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Makurat 3, Walker 2, Nelson-Ododa 1, Williams 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Walker 5, Irwin 3, Nelson-Ododa 3, Williams 2, Dangerfield 1, Griffin 1)

Steals: 3 (Nelson-Ododa 1, Walker 1, Dangerfield 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
CINCINNATI (13-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rizor 40 4-11 0-0 1-7 2 1 8
Thomas 36 4-11 4-4 0-2 3 1 12
Miller 38 7-22 3-5 3-8 0 3 19
Rodgers 40 1-6 0-0 0-3 3 4 3
Sifa 28 4-7 0-0 2-3 2 4 8
Moore 12 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Nelson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Watson 3 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-62 7-9 8-28 10 17 50

Percentages: FG 32.258, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Miller 2-6, Rodgers 1-3, Sifa 0-1, Watson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Miller 1, Sifa 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Rizor 3, Rodgers 3, Sifa 3, Moore 2, Miller 1)

Steals: 8 (Rizor 4, Thomas 2, Rodgers 1, Sifa 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Cincinnati 9 22 9 10 50
UConn 26 9 19 26 80

A_8,026

Officials_Kristi Mosley, Saif Esho, Tom Danaher