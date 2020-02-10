https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-25-Arkansas-103-No-15-Kentucky-85-15042983.php
No. 25 Arkansas 103, No. 15 Kentucky 85
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS (19-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thomas
|25
|5-6
|3-3
|2-7
|0
|2
|13
|Daniels
|25
|3-7
|2-4
|0-2
|3
|3
|9
|Dungee
|29
|8-12
|4-4
|1-5
|3
|3
|24
|Ramirez
|35
|3-6
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|2
|8
|Tolefree
|33
|9-15
|7-7
|0-7
|2
|0
|30
|Barnum
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|8
|2-2
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Oberg
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Doumbia
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|5
|Gaulden
|15
|3-6
|2-3
|0-2
|5
|3
|9
|Spangler
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-59
|19-22
|6-37
|19
|18
|103
Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 14-21, .667 (Tolefree 5-10, Dungee 4-4, Ramirez 2-4, Daniels 1-1, Doumbia 1-1, Gaulden 1-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Tolefree 1, Barnum 1, Williams 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Dungee 3, Tolefree 3, Daniels 2, Gaulden 2, Thomas 1, Ramirez 1, Barnum 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Ramirez 1, Tolefree 1, Doumbia 1, Gaulden 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY (18-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anyagaligbo
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|2
|McKinney
|32
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|3
|Haines
|33
|2-7
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|6
|Howard
|26
|7-21
|5-7
|0-3
|2
|4
|20
|Roper
|35
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|4
|9
|Wyatt
|12
|3-3
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Green
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Paschal
|19
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|5
|Patterson
|27
|11-18
|5-5
|1-4
|1
|4
|32
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-68
|12-16
|7-23
|13
|23
|85
Percentages: FG 45.588, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Patterson 5-7, Haines 2-4, McKinney 1-2, Howard 1-10, Roper 1-4, Paschal 1-1, Green 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (McKinney 4)
Turnovers: 7 (Howard 3, Wyatt 2, Haines 1, Patterson 1)
Steals: 7 (Haines 2, Howard 2, McKinney 1, Green 1, Patterson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Kentucky
|21
|14
|19
|31
|—
|85
|Arkansas
|19
|19
|33
|32
|—
|103
A_5,638
Officials_Laura Morris, Karen Preato, Dee Kantner
View Comments