No. 22 South Dakota 77, Nebraska-Omaha 44
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH DAKOTA (15-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sjerven
|20
|4-6
|4-4
|2-9
|1
|1
|12
|Arens
|23
|2-6
|1-3
|3-6
|1
|3
|5
|Duffy
|32
|5-10
|5-6
|1-6
|10
|0
|16
|Lamb
|24
|4-10
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|10
|McKeever
|28
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Bonar
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Frederick
|18
|5-7
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|2
|11
|Hempe
|5
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Sankey
|3
|2-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Ugofsky
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Guebert
|6
|1-3
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Korngable
|17
|2-5
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Kunzer
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-63
|13-18
|11-37
|18
|13
|77
Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Lamb 2-5, Hempe 2-2, Duffy 1-2, Sankey 1-1, Arens 0-3, McKeever 0-4, Bonar 0-1, Guebert 0-2, Korngable 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Sjerven 3)
Turnovers: 10 (Duffy 3, Arens 2, McKeever 2, Sjerven 1, Lamb 1, Frederick 1)
Steals: 12 (Sjerven 3, McKeever 3, Arens 2, Guebert 2, Lamb 1, Korngable 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA-OMAHA (6-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Filer
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|4
|3
|Murdie
|18
|3-6
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|7
|Ekdahl
|28
|2-6
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|7
|Killian
|28
|2-6
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|5
|Ogier
|18
|2-4
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|6
|Pilakouta
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|4
|Wilson
|11
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|8
|Carter
|16
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Felici
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnston
|19
|0-2
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|3
|2
|Petersen
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-47
|9-10
|5-29
|8
|19
|44
Percentages: FG 34.043, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .2 (Filer 1-3, Ekdahl 1-4, Killian 1-3, Ogier 0-1, Felici 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Johnston 0-1, Petersen 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Ogier 5, Murdie 3, Ekdahl 3, Johnston 3, Killian 2, Carter 2, Wilson 1, Felici 1)
Steals: 5 (Killian 3, Murdie 1, Ogier 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Nebraska-Omaha
|10
|13
|4
|17
|—
|44
|South Dakota
|12
|24
|21
|20
|—
|77
A_2,576
Officials_Marlin Schoonhoven, Zac Brost, Ann Schroeder