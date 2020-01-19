https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-2-Baylor-91-No-17-West-Virginia-51-14987254.php
No. 2 Baylor 91, No. 17 West Virginia 51
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR (15-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cox
|23
|3-11
|0-2
|5-13
|3
|0
|6
|Smith
|22
|3-7
|4-6
|4-10
|0
|3
|10
|Cooper
|15
|5-9
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|3
|11
|Landrum
|29
|4-9
|4-6
|0-4
|5
|1
|14
|Richards
|25
|1-2
|2-2
|1-4
|7
|2
|4
|Bickle
|14
|3-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|6
|DeGrate
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Egbo
|13
|3-4
|4-7
|2-6
|0
|3
|10
|Oliver
|9
|2-4
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|0
|4
|Oliver
|16
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Ursin
|25
|8-12
|4-4
|2-3
|2
|0
|22
|Totals
|200
|34-67
|18-28
|19-58
|24
|15
|91
Percentages: FG 5.746, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 5-8, .625 (Landrum 2-3, Ursin 2-4, Cooper 1-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Smith 2, Ursin 2, Cox 1, Richards 1, Oliver 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Cox 2, Richards 2, Oliver 2, Smith 1, Landrum 1, Oliver 1)
Steals: 4 (Richards 2, Bickle 1, Ursin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA (13-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Niblack
|21
|2-8
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|6
|Ejiofor
|23
|0-1
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|1
|Gondrezick
|35
|6-16
|0-0
|1-2
|5
|1
|15
|Martin
|34
|2-14
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|8
|Smith
|30
|5-15
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|2
|12
|Martinez
|27
|2-7
|3-4
|3-15
|2
|2
|8
|Norris
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Deans
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Rudd
|13
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|200
|17-65
|10-15
|10-31
|10
|20
|51
Percentages: FG 26.154, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .25 (Gondrezick 3-6, Smith 2-6, Martin 1-10, Martinez 1-1, Niblack 0-2, Deans 0-2, Rudd 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Niblack 2, Martin 1, Norris 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Martin 4, Smith 2, Gondrezick 1, Martinez 1, Deans 1)
Steals: 5 (Gondrezick 3, Ejiofor 1, Martin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|West Virginia
|8
|9
|14
|20
|—
|51
|Baylor
|22
|20
|32
|17
|—
|91
A_7,004
Officials_Amy Bonner, Felecia Gunter, Tina Napier
View Comments