FG FT Reb
BAYLOR (27-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cox 29 10-18 2-2 3-10 3 2 22
Smith 35 10-16 3-5 5-13 1 2 23
Cooper 34 4-7 0-0 0-0 4 1 9
Landrum 36 5-10 2-2 1-2 6 0 14
Richards 30 2-3 2-3 1-6 10 3 6
Bickle 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
DeGrate 3 2-3 1-1 0-0 0 1 5
Egbo 10 2-4 0-0 0-3 0 3 4
Trinity Oliver 4 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Jordyn Oliver 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Ursin 13 0-2 0-0 0-3 1 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 35-66 10-13 12-41 26 15 83

Percentages: FG 53.030, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Landrum 2-3, Cooper 1-3, Ursin 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Cox 2, Landrum 2, Cooper 1)

Turnovers: 7 (Cooper 3, Cox 1, Smith 1, Richards 1, Oliver 1)

Steals: 9 (Cox 4, Cooper 2, Smith 1, Landrum 1, Ursin 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
KANSAS ST. (14-13) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Beard 20 0-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Williams 34 4-11 4-4 2-5 5 2 14
Lee 31 3-8 2-3 4-11 0 4 8
Carr 30 4-10 0-0 0-0 0 1 9
Harris 37 7-17 1-2 0-4 5 0 17
Chapman 3 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Macke 12 2-2 2-2 0-0 0 2 6
Ebert 9 1-1 0-1 0-1 2 0 2
Goodrich 7 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Simmons 17 0-2 2-2 1-2 0 3 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-57 11-14 10-30 12 14 58

Percentages: FG 36.842, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Williams 2-4, Harris 2-7, Carr 1-5, Goodrich 0-1, Simmons 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Beard 1, Lee 1, Macke 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Lee 4, Simmons 4, Williams 3, Beard 2, Carr 1, Harris 1)

Steals: 6 (Harris 3, Williams 1, Carr 1, Macke 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Kansas St. 12 6 23 17 58
Baylor 21 23 17 22 83

A_6,976

Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Brenda Pantoja, Felicia Grinter