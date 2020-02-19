https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-2-Baylor-77-Texas-Tech-62-15066408.php
No. 2 Baylor 77, Texas Tech 62
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR (24-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cox
|37
|5-8
|3-4
|0-7
|5
|4
|13
|Smith
|21
|6-10
|1-3
|1-9
|0
|3
|13
|Cooper
|38
|3-9
|4-6
|2-2
|7
|2
|11
|Landrum
|40
|8-15
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|1
|19
|Richards
|38
|3-9
|3-4
|2-8
|5
|0
|9
|Bickle
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Egbo
|19
|6-9
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|12
|Ursin
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-62
|13-19
|7-35
|22
|14
|77
Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 2-8, .25 (Cooper 1-3, Landrum 1-4, Ursin 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cox 3, Richards 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Cooper 4, Smith 2, Landrum 1, Richards 1)
Steals: 8 (Cooper 3, Landrum 2, Cox 1, Smith 1, Ursin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH (15-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brewer
|38
|7-16
|5-6
|4-14
|0
|4
|19
|Gordon
|34
|6-12
|2-2
|2-4
|4
|2
|17
|Adams
|34
|2-10
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|4
|Carr
|34
|4-12
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|11
|Goodson
|36
|3-7
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|9
|Villas-Gomis
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dillard
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|0
|Tucker
|7
|0-1
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-61
|11-14
|13-36
|13
|20
|62
Percentages: FG 36.066, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .25 (Gordon 3-5, Carr 3-8, Goodson 1-5, Brewer 0-2, Adams 0-6, Dillard 0-1, Johnson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Brewer 5)
Turnovers: 15 (Brewer 5, Carr 4, Adams 2, Goodson 1, Dillard 1, Johnson 1, 1)
Steals: 3 (Goodson 2, Carr 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Baylor
|23
|15
|14
|25
|—
|77
|Texas Tech
|20
|16
|16
|10
|—
|62
A_5,043
Officials_Doug Knight, Eric Brewton, Beverly Roberts
View Comments