FG FT Reb
BAYLOR (16-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cox 39 5-12 1-6 0-8 4 0 11
Egbo 23 7-10 0-2 4-7 1 5 14
Cooper 40 5-14 1-4 0-1 4 4 14
Landrum 33 4-7 2-2 0-4 1 5 10
Richards 38 5-6 0-0 4-8 8 1 10
Bickle 5 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Ursin 22 1-4 2-4 1-9 2 2 5
Totals 200 27-54 8-20 11-41 20 18 66

Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Cooper 3-6, Ursin 1-3, Landrum 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Cox 5, Egbo 2)

Turnovers: 18 (Cooper 5, Landrum 4, Richards 4, Cox 2, Egbo 1, Bickle 1, Ursin 1)

Steals: 6 (Cooper 4, Cox 1, Richards 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
TCU (13-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akomolafe 34 3-8 0-0 4-9 3 4 6
Berry 23 1-6 0-0 1-5 2 2 2
Heard 30 3-14 5-7 0-4 4 3 11
Ray 40 6-13 0-0 0-5 1 4 16
Woods 35 3-8 7-7 1-3 2 4 13
Morris 3 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Obinma 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Bradley 28 2-6 2-3 1-2 1 1 7
Crain 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-57 14-17 9-30 13 22 57

Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Ray 4-10, Bradley 1-5, Berry 0-3, Heard 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Akomolafe 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Heard 6, Woods 3, Ray 2, Berry 1, Morris 1, Obinma 1, Bradley 1)

Steals: 6 (Ray 2, Akomolafe 1, Heard 1, Obinma 1, Bradley 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Baylor 16 14 14 22 66
TCU 12 14 19 12 57

A_3,829

Officials_Beverly Roberts, Julie Krommenhoek, Missy Brooks