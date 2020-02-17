https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-18-Kentucky-73-No-6-Mississippi-St-62-15061323.php
No. 18 Kentucky 73, No. 6 Mississippi St. 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY (19-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anyagaligbo
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|McKinney
|32
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|1
|0
|Haines
|22
|1-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Howard
|36
|10-22
|3-4
|3-10
|2
|3
|26
|Roper
|24
|3-8
|7-8
|1-2
|5
|1
|14
|Wyatt
|21
|4-6
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|3
|8
|Cole
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Green
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Paschal
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Patterson
|19
|6-11
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|15
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-62
|13-16
|9-35
|12
|17
|73
Percentages: FG 43.548, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .3 (Howard 3-9, Haines 1-5, Roper 1-2, Paschal 1-1, Wyatt 0-1, Patterson 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (McKinney 1, Haines 1, Howard 1, Wyatt 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Roper 5, Howard 4, Patterson 2, Anyagaligbo 1, Haines 1, Paschal 1, 1)
Steals: 6 (Haines 3, Howard 2, Anyagaligbo 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (22-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bibby
|21
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|3
|Carter
|32
|6-8
|6-7
|3-6
|2
|2
|18
|Jackson
|36
|8-20
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|2
|16
|Danberry
|13
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|6
|Taylor
|26
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|9
|2
|2
|Morris
|8
|0-0
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Espinoza-Hunter
|17
|4-8
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|12
|Hemingway
|17
|0-2
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|4
|1
|Matharu
|8
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|4
|Mingo-Young
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|0
|Wiggins
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-65
|9-13
|12-36
|16
|21
|62
Percentages: FG 38.462, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Espinoza-Hunter 2-6, Bibby 1-2, Matharu 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 1, Morris 1, Mingo-Young 1, Wiggins 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Carter 3, Jackson 3, Taylor 3, Danberry 2, Mingo-Young 2, Wiggins 2, Morris 1, Matharu 1)
Steals: 2 (Taylor 2)
Technical Fouls: 1 (TEAM 1)
|Mississippi St.
|9
|23
|9
|21
|—
|62
|Kentucky
|19
|16
|22
|16
|—
|73
A_5,317
Officials_Brian Garland, Doug Knight, Denise Brooks
