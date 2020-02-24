Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TEXAS A&M (22-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 26 4-8 0-0 4-12 4 2 8
Johnson 32 5-11 1-1 4-8 1 1 11
Carter 31 10-16 1-1 0-3 5 0 23
Washington 27 1-3 0-0 0-3 8 0 3
Wells 20 6-9 0-0 0-1 2 1 13
Rael-Whitsitt 16 2-3 0-0 3-4 0 1 4
Dreimane 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Green 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Jackson 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Williams 10 3-5 0-0 0-1 2 0 8
Wilson 23 5-7 0-1 2-4 4 1 12
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 37-64 2-3 17-43 29 6 84

Percentages: FG 57.813, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Carter 2-2, Williams 2-3, Wilson 2-3, Washington 1-3, Wells 1-4)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Johnson 2, Wilson 2, Carter 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Jones 4, Washington 3, Johnson 1, Wells 1, Rael-Whitsitt 1, Wilson 1)

Steals: 4 (Washington 2, Jones 1, Johnson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
AUBURN (9-16) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Howard 30 3-6 0-0 1-4 3 3 9
Thompson 34 5-11 1-2 3-8 2 0 11
Alexander 29 6-14 1-1 0-1 4 0 15
Benton 28 2-9 0-0 1-1 1 1 5
Hansen 28 2-9 0-0 0-0 2 0 6
Kelly 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
White 14 3-4 0-0 2-3 0 1 6
Hughes 12 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Robinson-Nwagwu 11 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Wells 12 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-57 2-3 10-21 14 8 54

Percentages: FG 38.596, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .32 (Howard 3-6, Alexander 2-5, Hansen 2-8, Benton 1-6)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Howard 1, Benton 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Thompson 4, Alexander 2, 2, Benton 1, Hansen 1, Hughes 1, Wells 1)

Steals: 6 (Howard 1, Thompson 1, Alexander 1, Benton 1, Robinson-Nwagwu 1, Wells 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Auburn 11 21 17 5 54
Texas A&M 25 19 19 21 84

A_4,809

Officials_Metta Christensen, Eric Koch, Felicia Grinter