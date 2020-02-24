Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OREGON ST. (20-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 24 4-8 2-2 1-5 0 3 10
Pivec 34 10-17 4-4 3-7 2 1 24
Slocum 30 7-13 3-3 1-2 5 3 17
Tudor 27 1-4 0-0 0-5 1 0 3
Washington 27 5-9 0-0 2-6 0 4 10
Morris 11 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Thropay 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Goodman 31 2-4 1-2 0-4 5 3 7
Mannen 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Simmons 14 1-2 1-2 0-3 1 2 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-8 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-61 11-13 11-41 14 17 76

Percentages: FG 5.820, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .25 (Goodman 2-4, Tudor 1-4, Pivec 0-2, Slocum 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2)

Turnovers: 10 (Goodman 3, Jones 2, 2, Slocum 1, Tudor 1, Washington 1)

Steals: 4 (Jones 1, Slocum 1, Washington 1, Simmons 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA (10-17) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Styles 17 3-8 1-2 1-7 3 1 9
West 18 2-5 0-2 4-6 2 1 4
Anastasieska 35 0-5 0-0 1-2 1 3 0
Brown 30 6-16 5-7 0-1 1 3 17
McIntosh 35 1-4 2-2 0-3 3 2 4
Lutje Schipholt 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Yue 17 3-7 0-0 1-1 0 0 6
Crocker 27 5-11 6-6 0-2 0 1 17
Green 13 2-4 1-1 0-0 0 0 6
Olson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Richey 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-8 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-60 15-20 11-31 10 13 63

Percentages: FG 36.667, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Styles 2-3, Crocker 1-4, Green 1-1, Anastasieska 0-1, Brown 0-2, McIntosh 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Styles 1)

Turnovers: 9 (West 2, Anastasieska 2, McIntosh 2, Styles 1, Yue 1, Crocker 1)

Steals: 3 (Anastasieska 2, Crocker 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Brown 1)

Oregon St. 14 11 27 24 76
California 16 8 19 20 63

A_2,486

Officials_Kenneth Nash, Anita Ortega, Karen Lasuik