No. 1 South Carolina 90, No. 25 Arkansas 64
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH CAROLINA (31-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boston
|24
|6-11
|0-3
|7-13
|1
|3
|13
|Herbert Harrigan
|31
|5-12
|2-2
|3-9
|2
|1
|13
|Beal
|19
|2-5
|3-3
|3-6
|1
|2
|7
|Cooke
|30
|4-13
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|2
|14
|Harris
|27
|4-10
|0-1
|0-5
|7
|0
|11
|Amihere
|5
|1-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|3
|Saxton
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|1
|2
|Wesolek
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Grissett
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|6-8
|4
|1
|4
|Henderson
|23
|8-14
|1-1
|0-3
|4
|1
|21
|Thompson
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-82
|10-14
|28-60
|21
|12
|90
Percentages: FG 41.463, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Henderson 4-9, Harris 3-6, Cooke 2-7, Boston 1-3, Herbert Harrigan 1-1, Amihere 1-1, Wesolek 0-1, Thompson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Herbert Harrigan 2, Beal 2, Saxton 2, Boston 1, Amihere 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Beal 4, Harris 3, Cooke 2, Boston 1, Herbert Harrigan 1, Amihere 1, Henderson 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Herbert Harrigan 1, Beal 1, Harris 1, Thompson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS (24-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thomas
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|3
|2
|Daniels
|25
|5-12
|5-6
|0-3
|2
|0
|16
|Dungee
|31
|2-11
|7-9
|1-3
|0
|2
|12
|Ramirez
|37
|6-12
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|18
|Tolefree
|26
|3-12
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|1
|6
|Barnum
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Davis
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|4
|0
|Oberg
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Doumbia
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|0
|Gaulden
|13
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|8
|Hughes
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Spangler
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-64
|14-18
|10-33
|10
|16
|64
Percentages: FG 32.813, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Ramirez 6-9, Daniels 1-3, Dungee 1-1, Tolefree 0-3, Gaulden 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 2, Dungee 1, Ramirez 1, Barnum 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Williams 4, Daniels 2, Doumbia 2, Ramirez 1, Davis 1)
Steals: 9 (Tolefree 3, Thomas 1, Daniels 1, Dungee 1, Barnum 1, Doumbia 1, Gaulden 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Arkansas
|8
|21
|19
|16
|—
|64
|South Carolina
|18
|30
|19
|23
|—
|90
A_0
Officials_Karen Preato, Eric Brewton, Mark Zentz