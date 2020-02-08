https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Rangers-Stax-15040637.php
New York Rangers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 8, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|52
|27
|45
|72
|23
|16
|6
|0
|4
|167
|.162
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|40
|22
|25
|47
|4
|10
|9
|3
|4
|143
|.154
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|53
|12
|32
|44
|11
|40
|1
|0
|3
|95
|.126
|D
|77
|Anthony DeAngelo
|53
|12
|29
|41
|6
|39
|3
|0
|3
|110
|.109
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|52
|20
|18
|38
|6
|58
|8
|0
|2
|130
|.154
|F
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|53
|11
|20
|31
|-1
|16
|3
|0
|1
|105
|.105
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|53
|6
|23
|29
|10
|20
|1
|0
|3
|97
|.062
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|53
|7
|16
|23
|-9
|42
|4
|0
|1
|134
|.052
|F
|17
|Jesper Fast
|52
|8
|14
|22
|12
|14
|0
|2
|0
|61
|.131
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|52
|7
|15
|22
|-4
|39
|0
|0
|0
|109
|.064
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|44
|12
|6
|18
|0
|8
|1
|0
|2
|90
|.133
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|49
|7
|11
|18
|-20
|12
|2
|0
|1
|82
|.085
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|42
|6
|9
|15
|-11
|89
|2
|1
|0
|63
|.095
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|53
|7
|6
|13
|-8
|16
|1
|0
|2
|57
|.123
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|43
|1
|8
|9
|6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.034
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|36
|2
|6
|8
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.061
|D
|42
|Brendan Smith
|50
|3
|3
|6
|-12
|60
|0
|1
|0
|33
|.091
|D
|25
|Libor Hajek
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|40
|2
|3
|5
|-4
|17
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.065
|F
|28
|Lias Andersson
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|26
|Tim Gettinger
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|38
|Micheal Haley
|22
|1
|0
|1
|-7
|50
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|28
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|29
|Steven Fogarty
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|15
|Boo Nieves
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|53
|173
|296
|469
|-9
|641
|41
|8
|26
|1631
|.106
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|53
|170
|272
|442
|-18
|569
|40
|4
|25
|1791
|.095
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|30
|Henrik Lundqvist
|27
|1515
|3.13
|10
|11
|3
|1
|79
|851
|0.907
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|25
|1347
|3.12
|12
|11
|1
|2
|70
|765
|0.908
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Igor Shesterkin
|5
|298
|2.61
|4
|1
|0
|0
|13
|167
|0.922
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|53
|3196
|3.06
|26
|23
|4
|3
|162
|1783
|.905
|173
|296
|641
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|53
|3196
|3.11
|27
|23
|3
|0
|165
|1623
|.894
|170
|272
|569
