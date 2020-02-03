https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Rangers-Stax-15025853.php
New York Rangers Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 3, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|49
|27
|43
|70
|23
|14
|6
|0
|4
|157
|.172
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|50
|12
|32
|44
|10
|40
|1
|0
|3
|86
|.140
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|37
|20
|23
|43
|3
|8
|9
|3
|4
|128
|.156
|D
|77
|Anthony DeAngelo
|50
|12
|27
|39
|7
|39
|3
|0
|3
|107
|.112
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|50
|18
|17
|35
|3
|58
|7
|0
|2
|123
|.146
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|50
|6
|22
|28
|8
|18
|1
|0
|3
|89
|.067
|F
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|50
|9
|18
|27
|-2
|16
|2
|0
|0
|95
|.095
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|50
|7
|16
|23
|-8
|37
|4
|0
|1
|132
|.053
|F
|17
|Jesper Fast
|49
|8
|14
|22
|14
|14
|0
|2
|0
|57
|.140
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|49
|7
|14
|21
|-3
|39
|0
|0
|0
|102
|.069
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|41
|11
|6
|17
|3
|8
|1
|0
|2
|82
|.134
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|46
|7
|9
|16
|-18
|12
|2
|0
|1
|75
|.093
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|39
|5
|8
|13
|-10
|87
|1
|1
|0
|59
|.085
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|50
|6
|6
|12
|-7
|14
|0
|0
|2
|56
|.107
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|40
|1
|8
|9
|6
|31
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.037
|D
|42
|Brendan Smith
|49
|3
|3
|6
|-11
|58
|0
|1
|0
|32
|.094
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|33
|2
|4
|6
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.063
|D
|25
|Libor Hajek
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|37
|1
|3
|4
|-4
|15
|0
|1
|0
|27
|.037
|F
|28
|Lias Andersson
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|26
|Tim Gettinger
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|38
|Micheal Haley
|22
|1
|0
|1
|-7
|50
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|28
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Steven Fogarty
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|15
|Boo Nieves
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|50
|163
|280
|443
|1
|616
|37
|8
|25
|1521
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|50
|159
|252
|411
|-27
|544
|37
|4
|23
|1712
|.093
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|30
|Henrik Lundqvist
|26
|1475
|3.05
|10
|10
|3
|1
|75
|836
|0.91
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|23
|1272
|3.11
|12
|10
|1
|2
|66
|731
|0.91
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Igor Shesterkin
|4
|238
|2.51
|3
|1
|0
|0
|10
|137
|0.927
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|50
|3016
|3.02
|25
|21
|4
|3
|151
|1704
|.907
|163
|280
|616
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|50
|3016
|3.12
|25
|22
|3
|0
|156
|1514
|.893
|159
|252
|544
View Comments