THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 1, 2020

New York Rangers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 10 Artemi Panarin 48 27 43 70 23 14 6 0 4 153 .176
F 16 Ryan Strome 49 12 31 43 10 40 1 0 3 85 .141
F 93 Mika Zibanejad 36 19 23 42 3 8 8 3 3 124 .153
D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 49 12 27 39 7 39 3 0 3 105 .114
F 20 Chris Kreider 49 18 16 34 3 58 7 0 2 121 .149
D 23 Adam Fox 49 6 22 28 8 18 1 0 3 87 .069
F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 49 9 18 27 -2 14 2 0 0 93 .097
D 8 Jacob Trouba 49 7 16 23 -8 35 4 0 1 127 .055
F 17 Jesper Fast 48 8 14 22 14 14 0 2 0 57 .140
D 76 Brady Skjei 48 7 14 21 -3 39 0 0 0 101 .069
F 72 Filip Chytil 40 11 6 17 3 8 1 0 2 80 .138
F 24 Kaapo Kakko 45 7 9 16 -18 12 2 0 1 73 .096
F 48 Brendan Lemieux 38 5 8 13 -10 87 1 1 0 58 .086
F 21 Brett Howden 49 6 6 12 -7 14 0 0 2 54 .111
D 55 Ryan Lindgren 39 1 8 9 6 31 0 0 0 26 .038
D 42 Brendan Smith 48 3 3 6 -11 58 0 1 0 32 .094
D 18 Marc Staal 32 2 4 6 6 16 0 0 0 32 .063
D 25 Libor Hajek 28 0 5 5 -4 12 0 0 0 23 .000
F 14 Greg McKegg 36 1 3 4 -4 13 0 1 0 27 .037
F 28 Lias Andersson 17 0 1 1 -8 4 0 0 0 13 .000
F 26 Tim Gettinger 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 38 Micheal Haley 22 1 0 1 -7 50 0 0 0 9 .111
F 28 Phillip Di Giuseppe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Steven Fogarty 6 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 2 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 15 Boo Nieves 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 49 162 278 440 1 610 36 8 24 1490 .109
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 159 252 411 -27 538 37 4 23 1679 .095

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
30 Henrik Lundqvist 25 1415 3.18 9 10 3 0 75 803 0.907 0 0 2
40 Alexandar Georgiev 23 1272 3.11 12 10 1 2 66 731 0.91 0 0 0
31 Igor Shesterkin 4 238 2.51 3 1 0 0 10 137 0.927 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 49 2956 3.08 24 21 4 2 151 1671 .905 162 278 610
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 2956 3.16 25 21 3 0 155 1483 .891 159 252 538