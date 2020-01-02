https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Rangers-Stax-14944770.php
New York Rangers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 2, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|39
|22
|33
|55
|21
|12
|6
|0
|3
|115
|.191
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|39
|11
|26
|37
|12
|34
|1
|0
|2
|66
|.167
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|26
|16
|15
|31
|3
|6
|6
|3
|3
|88
|.182
|D
|77
|Anthony DeAngelo
|39
|8
|21
|29
|4
|23
|2
|0
|2
|77
|.104
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|39
|12
|13
|25
|5
|38
|3
|0
|1
|89
|.135
|F
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|39
|6
|15
|21
|-3
|12
|1
|0
|0
|69
|.087
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|39
|5
|15
|20
|-1
|16
|2
|0
|1
|97
|.052
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|39
|5
|14
|19
|3
|16
|1
|0
|2
|68
|.074
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|38
|5
|12
|17
|4
|31
|0
|0
|0
|83
|.060
|F
|17
|Jesper Fast
|38
|6
|8
|14
|12
|12
|0
|2
|0
|43
|.140
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|35
|6
|8
|14
|-15
|10
|2
|0
|1
|59
|.102
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|30
|9
|4
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|2
|63
|.143
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|35
|5
|8
|13
|-8
|87
|1
|1
|0
|56
|.089
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|39
|5
|5
|10
|-8
|10
|0
|0
|2
|42
|.119
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|29
|1
|7
|8
|5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|D
|42
|Brendan Smith
|38
|3
|3
|6
|-9
|31
|0
|1
|0
|29
|.103
|D
|25
|Libor Hajek
|27
|0
|5
|5
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.000
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|23
|2
|3
|5
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|26
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|28
|Lias Andersson
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|26
|Tim Gettinger
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|38
|Micheal Haley
|18
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|45
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|28
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Steven Fogarty
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|15
|Boo Nieves
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|129
|220
|349
|15
|478
|25
|8
|19
|1160
|.111
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|130
|207
|337
|-37
|409
|33
|2
|18
|1365
|.095
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|30
|Henrik Lundqvist
|23
|1296
|3.05
|9
|8
|3
|0
|66
|745
|0.911
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|19
|1039
|3.23
|10
|8
|1
|2
|56
|612
|0.908
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|2356
|3.13
|19
|16
|4
|2
|122
|1357
|.905
|129
|220
|478
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|2356
|3.15
|20
|16
|3
|0
|123
|1154
|.889
|130
|207
|409
View Comments