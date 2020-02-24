https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Orleans-Pelicans-Stax-15079592.php
New Orleans Pelicans Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ingram
|49
|33.9
|411-873
|.471
|123-306
|257-299
|.860
|1202
|24.5
|Williamson
|12
|28.1
|106-181
|.586
|5-12
|57-94
|.606
|274
|22.8
|Holiday
|48
|34.6
|364-818
|.445
|99-278
|102-144
|.708
|929
|19.4
|Redick
|52
|26.9
|251-558
|.450
|156-345
|144-160
|.900
|802
|15.4
|Ball
|49
|32.0
|216-540
|.400
|114-311
|30-53
|.566
|576
|11.8
|Hart
|50
|28.1
|182-428
|.425
|104-290
|63-85
|.741
|531
|10.6
|Favors
|38
|23.9
|161-259
|.622
|1-6
|32-55
|.582
|355
|9.3
|Moore
|44
|19.6
|162-380
|.426
|56-150
|27-41
|.659
|407
|9.3
|Okafor
|27
|15.6
|88-144
|.611
|1-2
|37-58
|.638
|214
|7.9
|Hayes
|54
|17.4
|153-231
|.662
|1-4
|109-173
|.630
|416
|7.7
|Melli
|45
|16.0
|104-224
|.464
|58-146
|30-39
|.769
|296
|6.6
|Jackson
|45
|13.0
|91-225
|.404
|33-105
|44-57
|.772
|259
|5.8
|Alexander-Walker
|41
|12.2
|77-227
|.339
|40-117
|17-28
|.607
|211
|5.1
|Williams
|35
|22.3
|49-143
|.343
|25-96
|9-24
|.375
|132
|3.8
|Cheatham
|3
|10.3
|2-5
|.400
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Gray
|2
|11.5
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|TEAM
|57
|242.2
|2418-5238
|.462
|816-2169
|958-1310
|.731
|6610
|116.0
|OPPONENTS
|57
|242.2
|2437-5237
|.465
|682-1912
|1112-1414
|.786
|6668
|117.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ingram
|41
|267
|308
|6.3
|210
|4.3
|140
|0
|47
|147
|35
|Williamson
|42
|44
|86
|7.2
|27
|2.3
|19
|0
|8
|29
|5
|Holiday
|59
|166
|225
|4.7
|325
|6.8
|100
|0
|81
|143
|41
|Redick
|9
|125
|134
|2.6
|102
|2.0
|81
|0
|19
|63
|9
|Ball
|54
|241
|295
|6.0
|333
|6.8
|96
|0
|65
|145
|24
|Hart
|48
|282
|330
|6.6
|79
|1.6
|133
|0
|52
|57
|20
|Favors
|120
|260
|380
|10.0
|68
|1.8
|85
|0
|21
|48
|37
|Moore
|28
|83
|111
|2.5
|67
|1.5
|68
|0
|24
|32
|8
|Okafor
|46
|71
|117
|4.3
|36
|1.3
|62
|0
|7
|36
|19
|Hayes
|82
|140
|222
|4.1
|51
|.9
|140
|0
|22
|40
|52
|Melli
|30
|100
|130
|2.9
|50
|1.1
|86
|0
|25
|34
|15
|Jackson
|15
|41
|56
|1.2
|37
|.8
|61
|0
|15
|39
|4
|Alexander-Walker
|8
|72
|80
|2.0
|74
|1.8
|46
|0
|11
|40
|7
|Williams
|49
|129
|178
|5.1
|53
|1.5
|81
|0
|25
|21
|21
|Cheatham
|1
|5
|6
|2.0
|2
|.7
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Gray
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|633
|2027
|2660
|46.7
|1516
|26.6
|1204
|0
|422
|914
|298
|OPPONENTS
|576
|2011
|2587
|45.4
|1391
|24.4
|1174
|1
|480
|818
|258
