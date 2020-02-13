Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 47 34.1 401-847 .473 118-295 249-289 .862 1169 24.9
Williamson 9 27.0 72-125 .576 4-10 41-65 .631 189 21.0
Holiday 45 34.6 343-778 .441 91-262 95-132 .720 872 19.4
Redick 49 27.1 236-518 .456 148-321 140-156 .897 760 15.5
Ball 46 31.9 204-514 .397 106-295 29-52 .558 543 11.8
Hart 47 28.2 174-410 .424 98-276 57-75 .760 503 10.7
Moore 41 20.0 159-372 .427 55-146 25-39 .641 398 9.7
Favors 35 24.0 150-239 .628 1-5 32-53 .604 333 9.5
Hayes 51 18.0 150-227 .661 1-4 107-170 .629 408 8.0
Okafor 27 15.6 88-144 .611 1-2 37-58 .638 214 7.9
Melli 42 15.6 90-198 .455 47-126 30-39 .769 257 6.1
Jackson 43 13.4 89-221 .403 32-102 44-57 .772 254 5.9
Alexander-Walker 41 12.2 77-227 .339 40-117 17-28 .607 211 5.1
Williams 35 22.3 49-143 .343 25-96 9-24 .375 132 3.8
Cheatham 3 10.3 2-5 .400 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
TEAM 54 242.3 2285-4970 .460 767-2058 912-1237 .737 6249 115.7
OPPONENTS 54 242.3 2308-4959 .465 648-1823 1065-1352 .788 6329 117.2

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 41 259 300 6.4 199 4.2 133 0 45 140 35
Williamson 32 37 69 7.7 21 2.3 15 0 7 25 3
Holiday 56 154 210 4.7 290 6.4 95 0 77 131 40
Redick 9 121 130 2.7 96 2.0 76 0 17 59 8
Ball 53 226 279 6.1 312 6.8 88 0 60 135 21
Hart 46 253 299 6.4 74 1.6 124 0 52 54 19
Moore 27 78 105 2.6 62 1.5 63 0 22 30 7
Favors 112 236 348 9.9 64 1.8 79 0 20 47 36
Hayes 82 138 220 4.3 47 .9 135 0 22 40 51
Okafor 46 71 117 4.3 36 1.3 62 0 7 36 19
Melli 24 93 117 2.8 47 1.1 82 0 24 30 11
Jackson 15 41 56 1.3 36 .8 61 0 15 39 4
Alexander-Walker 8 72 80 2.0 74 1.8 46 0 11 40 7
Williams 49 129 178 5.1 53 1.5 81 0 25 21 21
Cheatham 1 5 6 2.0 2 .7 5 0 0 3 1
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
TEAM 602 1914 2516 46.6 1415 26.2 1146 0 404 865 283
OPPONENTS 547 1906 2453 45.4 1315 24.4 1115 1 453 780 237