New Orleans Pelicans Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ingram
|47
|34.1
|401-847
|.473
|118-295
|249-289
|.862
|1169
|24.9
|Williamson
|8
|26.9
|62-108
|.574
|4-9
|30-51
|.588
|158
|19.8
|Holiday
|43
|34.8
|326-744
|.438
|86-251
|87-122
|.713
|825
|19.2
|Redick
|47
|27.2
|224-493
|.454
|141-306
|128-144
|.889
|717
|15.3
|Ball
|44
|31.7
|193-491
|.393
|104-286
|29-52
|.558
|519
|11.8
|Hart
|45
|28.2
|164-391
|.419
|93-264
|56-74
|.757
|477
|10.6
|Moore
|39
|20.1
|153-357
|.429
|54-143
|24-37
|.649
|384
|9.8
|Favors
|33
|24.0
|141-227
|.621
|1-5
|29-49
|.592
|312
|9.5
|Hayes
|49
|18.3
|147-222
|.662
|1-4
|102-164
|.622
|397
|8.1
|Okafor
|26
|15.8
|86-140
|.614
|1-2
|37-57
|.649
|210
|8.1
|Melli
|40
|15.1
|83-180
|.461
|42-113
|30-39
|.769
|238
|6.0
|Jackson
|41
|13.0
|83-208
|.399
|28-94
|38-50
|.760
|232
|5.7
|Alexander-Walker
|40
|12.5
|77-225
|.342
|40-117
|17-28
|.607
|211
|5.3
|Williams
|35
|22.3
|49-143
|.343
|25-96
|9-24
|.375
|132
|3.8
|Cheatham
|3
|10.3
|2-5
|.400
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Gray
|2
|11.5
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Miller
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|52
|242.4
|2192-4783
|.458
|738-1986
|865-1180
|.733
|5987
|115.1
|OPPONENTS
|52
|242.4
|2220-4783
|.464
|632-1768
|1023-1297
|.789
|6095
|117.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ingram
|41
|259
|300
|6.4
|199
|4.2
|133
|0
|45
|140
|35
|Williamson
|26
|34
|60
|7.5
|16
|2.0
|14
|0
|6
|23
|3
|Holiday
|54
|146
|200
|4.7
|270
|6.3
|92
|0
|72
|125
|38
|Redick
|9
|115
|124
|2.6
|90
|1.9
|74
|0
|16
|58
|7
|Ball
|51
|217
|268
|6.1
|295
|6.7
|82
|0
|58
|128
|20
|Hart
|45
|241
|286
|6.4
|70
|1.6
|122
|0
|51
|54
|19
|Moore
|25
|75
|100
|2.6
|62
|1.6
|61
|0
|21
|30
|7
|Favors
|107
|223
|330
|10.0
|60
|1.8
|72
|0
|19
|42
|35
|Hayes
|79
|136
|215
|4.4
|47
|1.0
|129
|0
|22
|38
|51
|Okafor
|44
|69
|113
|4.3
|35
|1.3
|62
|0
|5
|36
|19
|Melli
|20
|82
|102
|2.6
|43
|1.1
|74
|0
|24
|29
|9
|Jackson
|13
|37
|50
|1.2
|30
|.7
|55
|0
|14
|35
|4
|Alexander-Walker
|7
|72
|79
|2.0
|74
|1.9
|45
|0
|11
|40
|7
|Williams
|49
|129
|178
|5.1
|53
|1.5
|81
|0
|25
|21
|21
|Cheatham
|1
|5
|6
|2.0
|2
|.7
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Gray
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Miller
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|572
|1841
|2413
|46.4
|1348
|25.9
|1102
|0
|389
|836
|276
|OPPONENTS
|533
|1843
|2376
|45.7
|1269
|24.4
|1064
|1
|443
|751
|225
