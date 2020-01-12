AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 36 34.3 317-666 .476 90-221 180-208 .865 904 25.1
Holiday 34 35.6 266-608 .438 67-196 68-96 .708 667 19.6
Redick 37 28.5 182-403 .452 117-252 100-111 .901 581 15.7
Ball 32 29.7 146-360 .406 72-202 22-41 .537 386 12.1
Hart 33 28.1 121-295 .410 71-207 43-58 .741 356 10.8
Moore 28 20.8 110-261 .421 42-107 18-29 .621 280 10.0
Favors 23 23.5 92-158 .582 1-4 16-27 .593 201 8.7
Hayes 37 20.3 124-190 .653 1-4 73-117 .624 322 8.7
Okafor 23 15.9 72-115 .626 1-2 34-54 .630 179 7.8
Jackson 31 12.9 66-173 .382 24-82 27-35 .771 183 5.9
Alexander-Walker 31 13.6 66-193 .342 36-104 12-21 .571 180 5.8
Melli 29 14.2 49-121 .405 25-80 26-33 .788 149 5.1
Williams 35 22.3 49-143 .343 25-96 9-24 .375 132 3.8
Cheatham 2 10.0 1-4 .250 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Miller 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Williamson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 40 241.9 1662-3692 .450 572-1558 628-854 .735 4524 113.1
OPPONENTS 40 241.9 1694-3611 .469 498-1351 798-1008 .792 4684 117.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 33 210 243 6.8 152 4.2 104 0 35 109 29
Holiday 45 120 165 4.9 221 6.5 72 0 58 105 25
Redick 8 99 107 2.9 74 2.0 56 0 13 41 6
Ball 39 134 173 5.4 186 5.8 59 0 38 83 10
Hart 30 165 195 5.9 49 1.5 90 0 33 38 9
Moore 20 66 86 3.1 50 1.8 49 0 19 19 5
Favors 78 153 231 10.0 46 2.0 51 0 12 31 25
Hayes 69 104 173 4.7 34 .9 106 0 21 31 45
Okafor 37 60 97 4.2 30 1.3 59 0 5 34 16
Jackson 5 28 33 1.1 26 .8 43 0 9 27 2
Alexander-Walker 6 62 68 2.2 62 2.0 38 0 9 30 4
Melli 15 52 67 2.3 29 1.0 50 0 18 20 5
Williams 49 129 178 5.1 53 1.5 81 0 25 21 21
Cheatham 0 3 3 1.5 1 .5 3 0 0 1 0
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
Miller 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Williamson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 435 1386 1821 45.5 1015 25.4 862 0 295 617 202
OPPONENTS 397 1453 1850 46.2 984 24.6 797 0 323 594 170