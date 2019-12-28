AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 28 34.0 252-515 .489 66-161 137-162 .846 707 25.3
Holiday 30 35.9 236-543 .435 58-170 61-88 .693 591 19.7
Redick 30 28.8 149-333 .447 97-212 80-91 .879 475 15.8
Hart 25 27.8 95-227 .419 58-157 35-43 .814 283 11.3
Ball 24 27.8 91-243 .374 46-138 14-28 .500 242 10.1
Moore 20 19.8 71-167 .425 27-66 14-22 .636 183 9.2
Hayes 29 20.7 93-148 .628 1-4 59-92 .641 246 8.5
Okafor 19 17.5 63-104 .606 1-2 28-43 .651 155 8.2
Favors 16 22.1 60-107 .561 1-3 7-15 .467 128 8.0
Jackson 25 13.6 53-144 .368 20-68 26-32 .813 152 6.1
Alexander-Walker 26 13.0 53-160 .331 28-84 11-16 .688 145 5.6
Melli 25 14.6 42-105 .400 22-72 21-28 .750 127 5.1
Williams 30 24.4 49-139 .353 25-94 9-24 .375 132 4.4
Cheatham 2 10.0 1-4 .250 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Miller 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Williamson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 32 242.3 1309-2941 .445 450-1232 502-684 .734 3570 111.6
OPPONENTS 32 242.3 1350-2892 .467 402-1110 647-812 .797 3749 117.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 24 175 199 7.1 105 3.8 83 0 25 81 22
Holiday 42 110 152 5.1 196 6.5 68 0 54 96 21
Redick 6 83 89 3.0 58 1.9 49 0 11 37 6
Hart 23 127 150 6.0 35 1.4 67 0 24 33 7
Ball 26 93 119 5.0 124 5.2 46 0 30 62 6
Moore 15 45 60 3.0 31 1.6 29 0 9 11 2
Hayes 55 80 135 4.7 25 .9 90 0 19 26 33
Okafor 32 55 87 4.6 29 1.5 53 0 5 30 15
Favors 52 97 149 9.3 37 2.3 37 0 8 24 15
Jackson 5 27 32 1.3 22 .9 36 0 9 23 1
Alexander-Walker 4 50 54 2.1 46 1.8 30 0 9 26 4
Melli 14 47 61 2.4 26 1.0 45 0 14 18 5
Williams 47 119 166 5.5 51 1.7 74 0 22 20 21
Cheatham 0 3 3 1.5 1 .5 3 0 0 1 0
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
Miller 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Williamson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 346 1112 1458 45.6 788 24.6 711 0 239 511 158
OPPONENTS 314 1170 1484 46.4 793 24.8 640 0 252 480 149