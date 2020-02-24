Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 24, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 57 22 20 42 2 41 10 0 3 135 .163
F 97 Nikita Gusev 58 10 27 37 -15 12 3 0 2 137 .073
F 13 Nico Hischier 50 13 20 33 -11 10 2 1 1 104 .125
F 20 Blake Coleman 57 21 10 31 -2 40 1 3 2 182 .115
F 63 Jesper Bratt 52 13 14 27 -5 6 0 0 1 87 .149
D 28 Damon Severson 61 8 19 27 -18 46 3 0 2 102 .078
F 37 Pavel Zacha 57 6 20 26 -13 10 1 2 0 82 .073
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 61 8 16 24 -17 64 5 0 1 110 .073
D 45 Sami Vatanen 47 5 18 23 -12 22 1 0 0 95 .053
D 8 Will Butcher 56 4 17 21 -8 6 0 0 1 62 .065
F 19 Travis Zajac 61 6 15 21 -10 28 0 1 1 60 .100
F 86 Jack Hughes 53 7 13 20 -22 6 4 0 2 112 .063
F 44 Miles Wood 60 10 10 20 -17 51 0 0 1 123 .081
D 76 P.K. Subban 60 7 7 14 -17 65 2 0 3 140 .050
D 4 Andy Greene 53 2 9 11 1 14 0 0 0 49 .041
F 16 Kevin Rooney 41 4 5 9 4 16 0 2 0 41 .098
D 25 Mirco Mueller 42 2 3 5 -12 23 0 0 0 25 .080
F 14 Joey Anderson 10 2 2 4 0 2 0 0 0 10 .200
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 34 4 0 4 -10 8 1 0 0 41 .098
D 5 Connor Carrick 21 0 4 4 -5 15 0 0 0 11 .000
F 15 John Hayden 36 2 1 3 -4 60 0 0 0 33 .061
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 41 Michael McLeod 5 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 38 Nicholas Merkley 4 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 8 .125
F 36 Ben Street 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
D 43 Dakota Mermis 2 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 6 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 61 163 277 440 -202 599 35 9 20 1886 .086
OPPONENT TOTALS 61 204 343 547 171 580 37 9 31 1993 .102

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 43 2442 2.73 21 12 7 3 111 1315 0.916 0 1 0
70 Louis Domingue 16 743 3.79 3 8 2 0 47 399 0.882 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 9 439 4.65 0 6 1 0 34 230 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 61 3722 3.21 24 27 10 3 196 1985 .898 163 277 599
OPPONENT TOTALS 61 3722 2.57 37 18 6 7 157 1880 .914 204 343 580