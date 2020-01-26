THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 26, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 44 16 15 31 4 39 8 0 3 103 .155
F 13 Nico Hischier 43 12 17 29 -12 10 2 1 1 95 .126
F 97 Nikita Gusev 45 8 20 28 -10 12 2 0 1 106 .075
F 20 Blake Coleman 48 19 8 27 2 32 0 3 1 147 .129
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
D 45 Sami Vatanen 44 5 17 22 -12 22 1 0 0 91 .055
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 48 5 14 19 -14 54 3 0 0 93 .054
F 19 Travis Zajac 48 6 13 19 -3 24 0 1 1 50 .120
F 37 Pavel Zacha 44 3 15 18 -18 8 0 0 0 57 .053
D 8 Will Butcher 45 4 13 17 -12 6 0 0 1 53 .075
F 86 Jack Hughes 40 6 11 17 -12 6 3 0 2 83 .072
F 63 Jesper Bratt 40 8 8 16 -8 6 0 0 1 58 .138
D 28 Damon Severson 48 5 11 16 -15 36 0 0 1 72 .069
F 44 Miles Wood 48 7 9 16 -18 49 0 0 1 100 .070
D 76 P.K. Subban 48 6 5 11 -15 48 1 0 2 120 .050
D 6 Andy Greene 44 1 7 8 1 10 0 0 0 37 .027
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 34 4 0 4 -10 8 1 0 0 41 .098
D 5 Connor Carrick 11 0 3 3 -1 13 0 0 0 6 .000
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 15 John Hayden 25 1 1 2 -3 44 0 0 0 21 .048
F 41 Michael McLeod 5 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 16 Kevin Rooney 28 1 1 2 -1 11 0 1 0 23 .043
D 25 Mirco Mueller 30 1 0 1 -12 17 0 0 0 19 .053
F 36 Ben Street 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 48 124 213 337 -180 499 23 6 15 1505 .082
OPPONENT TOTALS 48 169 283 452 155 462 33 6 27 1520 .111

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 35 1948 2.96 14 12 6 1 96 1011 0.905 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 11 442 3.67 3 5 0 0 27 230 0.883 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 9 439 4.65 0 6 1 0 34 230 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 48 2920 3.35 17 24 7 1 161 1512 .889 124 213 499
OPPONENT TOTALS 48 2920 2.46 31 13 4 6 118 1499 .918 169 283 462