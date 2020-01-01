THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 39 15 12 27 2 39 7 0 3 95 .158
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
F 97 Nikita Gusev 36 7 16 23 -6 12 2 0 0 84 .083
F 13 Nico Hischier 34 8 15 23 -6 6 2 1 0 70 .114
D 45 Sami Vatanen 35 5 16 21 -2 16 1 0 0 74 .068
F 20 Blake Coleman 39 12 8 20 4 28 0 0 1 104 .115
F 86 Jack Hughes 36 6 10 16 -10 6 3 0 2 77 .078
F 37 Pavel Zacha 35 3 13 16 -16 8 0 0 0 45 .067
F 63 Jesper Bratt 34 8 7 15 -6 6 0 0 1 49 .163
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 39 4 10 14 -13 32 3 0 0 82 .049
D 8 Will Butcher 36 4 8 12 -11 4 0 0 1 41 .098
D 28 Damon Severson 39 4 8 12 -10 20 0 0 1 54 .074
F 19 Travis Zajac 39 5 7 12 -1 18 0 1 0 40 .125
F 44 Miles Wood 39 5 6 11 -17 37 0 0 1 73 .068
D 76 P.K. Subban 39 3 5 8 -13 42 0 0 2 89 .034
D 6 Andy Greene 35 0 5 5 -1 8 0 0 0 30 .000
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 25 3 0 3 -5 8 0 0 0 31 .097
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 15 John Hayden 16 1 1 2 -1 38 0 0 0 13 .077
F 41 Michael McLeod 4 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 5 Connor Carrick 6 0 1 1 -3 4 0 0 0 4 .000
D 25 Mirco Mueller 26 1 0 1 -10 17 0 0 0 16 .063
F 16 Kevin Rooney 20 0 1 1 0 11 0 0 0 18 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 39 100 173 273 -137 400 20 2 12 1214 .082
OPPONENT TOTALS 39 134 229 363 121 391 27 5 21 1214 .110

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 30 1704 2.85 13 10 5 1 81 868 0.907 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 6 245 4.15 1 4 0 0 17 123 0.862 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 6 340 4.59 0 4 1 0 26 176 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 39 2376 3.28 14 19 6 1 128 1208 .890 100 173 400
OPPONENT TOTALS 39 2376 2.46 25 10 4 5 96 1210 .918 134 229 391