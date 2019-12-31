THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 31, 2019

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 38 15 12 27 2 39 7 0 3 91 .165
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
F 97 Nikita Gusev 35 7 15 22 -8 12 2 0 0 80 .088
F 13 Nico Hischier 33 8 14 22 -7 6 2 1 0 67 .119
D 45 Sami Vatanen 34 5 15 20 -2 16 1 0 0 69 .072
F 20 Blake Coleman 38 11 8 19 3 28 0 0 1 99 .111
F 86 Jack Hughes 35 6 10 16 -9 6 3 0 2 75 .080
F 37 Pavel Zacha 34 3 13 16 -16 8 0 0 0 44 .068
F 63 Jesper Bratt 33 7 7 14 -7 4 0 0 1 46 .152
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 38 4 10 14 -12 32 3 0 0 80 .050
D 8 Will Butcher 35 4 8 12 -11 4 0 0 1 41 .098
D 28 Damon Severson 38 4 8 12 -10 20 0 0 1 50 .080
F 19 Travis Zajac 38 5 7 12 -2 16 0 1 0 39 .128
F 44 Miles Wood 38 5 6 11 -16 37 0 0 1 72 .069
D 76 P.K. Subban 38 3 4 7 -14 40 0 0 2 84 .036
D 6 Andy Greene 34 0 5 5 -2 8 0 0 0 29 .000
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 24 3 0 3 -5 8 0 0 0 30 .100
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 15 John Hayden 15 1 1 2 -1 38 0 0 0 12 .083
F 41 Michael McLeod 4 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 5 Connor Carrick 6 0 1 1 -3 4 0 0 0 4 .000
D 25 Mirco Mueller 25 1 0 1 -10 17 0 0 0 15 .067
F 16 Kevin Rooney 20 0 1 1 0 11 0 0 0 18 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 38 98 169 267 -142 394 20 2 12 1170 .084
OPPONENT TOTALS 38 132 225 357 126 383 26 5 21 1184 .111

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 29 1639 2.89 12 10 5 1 79 838 0.906 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 6 245 4.15 1 4 0 0 17 123 0.862 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 6 340 4.59 0 4 1 0 26 176 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 38 2311 3.32 13 19 6 1 126 1178 .889 98 169 394
OPPONENT TOTALS 38 2311 2.47 25 10 3 5 94 1166 .916 132 225 383