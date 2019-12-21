https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Jersey-Devils-Stax-14923887.php
New Jersey Devils Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 21, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|34
|14
|8
|22
|2
|35
|7
|0
|3
|78
|.179
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|29
|6
|12
|18
|-7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|60
|.100
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|34
|10
|7
|17
|0
|26
|0
|0
|1
|84
|.119
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|31
|5
|12
|17
|-7
|12
|0
|0
|0
|71
|.070
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|30
|5
|9
|14
|-4
|12
|1
|0
|0
|66
|.076
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|31
|4
|9
|13
|-7
|6
|3
|0
|1
|61
|.066
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|31
|2
|11
|13
|-15
|6
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|34
|4
|8
|12
|-10
|30
|3
|0
|0
|73
|.055
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|29
|6
|4
|10
|-9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.158
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|32
|3
|7
|10
|-10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|37
|.081
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|34
|4
|6
|10
|-13
|29
|0
|0
|1
|63
|.063
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|34
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.114
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|34
|3
|5
|8
|-13
|20
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.071
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|34
|2
|4
|6
|-12
|40
|0
|0
|1
|74
|.027
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|30
|0
|4
|4
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.000
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|21
|3
|0
|3
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.103
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|11
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|21
|1
|0
|1
|-12
|11
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|34
|82
|139
|221
|-142
|316
|17
|1
|10
|1042
|.079
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|34
|118
|202
|320
|131
|337
|24
|3
|19
|1051
|.112
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|26
|1456
|2.88
|10
|10
|4
|1
|70
|745
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|6
|245
|4.15
|1
|4
|0
|0
|17
|123
|0.862
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|6
|340
|4.59
|0
|4
|1
|0
|26
|176
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|1
|11
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.667
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|34
|2067
|3.35
|11
|18
|5
|1
|114
|1047
|.888
|82
|139
|316
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|34
|2067
|2.29
|23
|9
|2
|5
|78
|1038
|.921
|118
|202
|337
View Comments