THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 21, 2019

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 34 14 8 22 2 35 7 0 3 78 .179
F 13 Nico Hischier 29 6 12 18 -7 6 1 1 0 60 .100
F 20 Blake Coleman 34 10 7 17 0 26 0 0 1 84 .119
F 97 Nikita Gusev 31 5 12 17 -7 12 0 0 0 71 .070
D 45 Sami Vatanen 30 5 9 14 -4 12 1 0 0 66 .076
F 86 Jack Hughes 31 4 9 13 -7 6 3 0 1 61 .066
F 37 Pavel Zacha 31 2 11 13 -15 6 0 0 0 40 .050
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 34 4 8 12 -10 30 3 0 0 73 .055
F 63 Jesper Bratt 29 6 4 10 -9 2 0 0 1 38 .158
D 8 Will Butcher 32 3 7 10 -10 4 0 0 1 37 .081
F 44 Miles Wood 34 4 6 10 -13 29 0 0 1 63 .063
F 19 Travis Zajac 34 4 6 10 -4 12 0 0 0 35 .114
D 28 Damon Severson 34 3 5 8 -13 20 0 0 1 42 .071
D 76 P.K. Subban 34 2 4 6 -12 40 0 0 1 74 .027
D 6 Andy Greene 30 0 4 4 0 8 0 0 0 27 .000
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 21 3 0 3 -5 6 0 0 0 29 .103
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 41 Michael McLeod 4 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 5 Connor Carrick 4 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 15 John Hayden 11 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 8 .000
D 25 Mirco Mueller 21 1 0 1 -12 11 0 0 0 9 .111
F 16 Kevin Rooney 19 0 1 1 0 11 0 0 0 18 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 34 82 139 221 -142 316 17 1 10 1042 .079
OPPONENT TOTALS 34 118 202 320 131 337 24 3 19 1051 .112

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 26 1456 2.88 10 10 4 1 70 745 0.906 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 6 245 4.15 1 4 0 0 17 123 0.862 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 6 340 4.59 0 4 1 0 26 176 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 1 11 5.0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.667 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 34 2067 3.35 11 18 5 1 114 1047 .888 82 139 316
OPPONENT TOTALS 34 2067 2.29 23 9 2 5 78 1038 .921 118 202 337