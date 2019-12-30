New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3

New Jersey 1 2 0 1 — 4 Ottawa 0 2 1 0 — 3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 7 (Severson, Vatanen), 8:58 (pp).

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Paul 3 (Goloubef, Duclair), 8:39. 3, Ottawa, Anisimov 6 (Englund, White), 13:28. 4, New Jersey, Gusev 6 (Vatanen, Hughes), 15:12 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Wood 4 (Simmonds), 18:00.

Third Period_6, Ottawa, Chabot 3 (Pageau), 15:02.

Overtime_7, New Jersey, Hughes 5 (Palmieri, Vatanen), 0:54.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 14-9-10-1_34. Ottawa 6-10-7-0_23.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 2 of 4; Ottawa 0 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 11-10-5 (23 shots-20 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 6-8-0 (34-30).

A_14,005 (18,572). T_2:31.

Referees_Chris Lee, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Galloway.