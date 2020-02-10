Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NOTRE DAME Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Durham 19 3-5 2-2 0-3 3 1 8
Mooney 33 5-12 3-3 0-11 3 2 16
Gibbs 38 4-7 0-0 0-1 3 2 10
Hubb 38 1-6 0-1 1-3 1 0 3
Pflueger 27 6-7 2-2 0-4 2 5 18
Goodwin 22 1-7 2-2 2-6 0 1 4
Laszewski 19 1-5 0-0 0-2 2 1 2
Djogo 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-50 9-10 3-30 14 12 61

Percentages: FG .420, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Pflueger 4-4, Mooney 3-8, Gibbs 2-4, Hubb 1-4, Durham 0-1, Laszewski 0-3, Goodwin 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Durham).

Turnovers: 11 (Hubb 6, Gibbs 2, Durham, Mooney, Pflueger).

Steals: 2 (Durham, Mooney).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CLEMSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jemison 30 2-6 0-0 4-7 2 3 4
Dawes 35 2-5 0-0 0-2 2 2 5
Newman 29 1-5 4-4 0-4 1 2 6
Trapp 32 3-8 0-0 0-4 4 0 7
Mack 25 6-16 2-3 0-6 0 2 16
Hemenway 19 5-8 2-2 1-1 1 2 16
Tyson 16 1-5 0-0 0-4 1 0 3
Moore 9 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Scott 5 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 20-56 8-9 5-29 12 13 57

Percentages: FG .357, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Hemenway 4-7, Mack 2-8, Dawes 1-3, Trapp 1-5, Tyson 1-5, Moore 0-1, Scott 0-1, Newman 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jemison, Mack, Moore).

Turnovers: 9 (Moore 3, Trapp 3, Dawes 2, Newman).

Steals: 6 (Mack 3, Dawes, Scott, Trapp).

Technical Fouls: None.

Notre Dame 27 34 61
Clemson 29 28 57

