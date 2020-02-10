https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NOTRE-DAME-61-CLEMSON-57-15043049.php
NOTRE DAME 61, CLEMSON 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NOTRE DAME
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durham
|19
|3-5
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|8
|Mooney
|33
|5-12
|3-3
|0-11
|3
|2
|16
|Gibbs
|38
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|10
|Hubb
|38
|1-6
|0-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|3
|Pflueger
|27
|6-7
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|5
|18
|Goodwin
|22
|1-7
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|4
|Laszewski
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Djogo
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-50
|9-10
|3-30
|14
|12
|61
Percentages: FG .420, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Pflueger 4-4, Mooney 3-8, Gibbs 2-4, Hubb 1-4, Durham 0-1, Laszewski 0-3, Goodwin 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Durham).
Turnovers: 11 (Hubb 6, Gibbs 2, Durham, Mooney, Pflueger).
Steals: 2 (Durham, Mooney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jemison
|30
|2-6
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|3
|4
|Dawes
|35
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|5
|Newman
|29
|1-5
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|2
|6
|Trapp
|32
|3-8
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|0
|7
|Mack
|25
|6-16
|2-3
|0-6
|0
|2
|16
|Hemenway
|19
|5-8
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|16
|Tyson
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|3
|Moore
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Scott
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-56
|8-9
|5-29
|12
|13
|57
Percentages: FG .357, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Hemenway 4-7, Mack 2-8, Dawes 1-3, Trapp 1-5, Tyson 1-5, Moore 0-1, Scott 0-1, Newman 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jemison, Mack, Moore).
Turnovers: 9 (Moore 3, Trapp 3, Dawes 2, Newman).
Steals: 6 (Mack 3, Dawes, Scott, Trapp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Notre Dame
|27
|34
|—
|61
|Clemson
|29
|28
|—
|57
.
