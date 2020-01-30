https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTHWESTERN-ST-82-NEW-ORLEANS-74-15015355.php
NORTHWESTERN ST. 82, NEW ORLEANS 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N.Chougkaz
|37
|6-14
|0-0
|4-16
|6
|4
|13
|Bile
|25
|7-9
|5-5
|1-6
|1
|5
|20
|Jones
|25
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|8
|Massner
|25
|2-7
|4-6
|0-1
|2
|0
|9
|Gregg
|20
|6-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|12
|Owens
|17
|3-11
|1-2
|5-8
|4
|5
|7
|Roberson
|16
|2-4
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|2
|8
|White
|14
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|1
|Kueth
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Zelenbaba
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Norvel
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-65
|13-18
|12-38
|18
|21
|82
Percentages: FG .492, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Roberson 2-3, Bile 1-2, N.Chougkaz 1-4, Massner 1-5, Jones 0-1, Zelenbaba 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bile 2, Owens 2, Gregg, Massner).
Turnovers: 13 (Bile 5, Massner 3, N.Chougkaz 2, Gregg, Owens, Roberson).
Steals: 6 (Gregg 2, N.Chougkaz 2, Jones, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|B.Robinson
|39
|3-10
|6-6
|0-1
|4
|2
|15
|Myers
|34
|6-14
|5-5
|3-12
|3
|3
|18
|Berzat
|28
|1-4
|1-2
|1-3
|5
|2
|3
|Green
|26
|2-10
|1-2
|3-5
|2
|3
|5
|Gates
|21
|5-8
|3-5
|1-5
|0
|0
|13
|Key
|21
|6-13
|1-2
|3-6
|0
|2
|13
|Carson
|19
|0-1
|4-4
|2-3
|0
|4
|4
|Brown
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Bohannon
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Riek
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-63
|21-26
|13-35
|15
|16
|74
Percentages: FG .381, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (B.Robinson 3-7, Brown 1-2, Myers 1-2, Berzat 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gates 2, Myers).
Turnovers: 13 (Berzat 3, Gates 2, Green 2, Key 2, Myers 2, B.Robinson, Carson).
Steals: 9 (Myers 3, Carson 2, B.Robinson, Gates, Green, Key).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Northwestern St.
|42
|40
|—
|82
|New Orleans
|33
|41
|—
|74
A_629 (8,933).
