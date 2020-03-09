https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTHEASTERN-72-TOWSON-62-15115754.php
NORTHEASTERN 72, TOWSON 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHEASTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brace
|37
|5-8
|2-3
|2-8
|2
|2
|15
|Roland
|25
|3-10
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|4
|8
|Smith
|24
|1-3
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|1
|2
|Boursiquot
|34
|7-10
|2-4
|1-5
|1
|4
|16
|Walters
|34
|4-7
|5-5
|0-3
|2
|2
|14
|Walker
|29
|5-8
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|0
|13
|Eboigbodin
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Strong
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Emanga
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|13-17
|4-24
|15
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .529, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Brace 3-6, Walters 1-1, Walker 1-3, Smith 0-1, Strong 0-1, Roland 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Boursiquot).
Turnovers: 6 (Roland 2, Walker 2, Boursiquot, Eboigbodin).
Steals: 5 (Walker 3, Brace, Roland).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TOWSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sanders
|18
|4-4
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|9
|Tunstall
|31
|3-3
|3-4
|4-9
|1
|4
|9
|Betrand
|20
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Fobbs
|38
|7-15
|4-6
|2-5
|3
|0
|21
|Gibson
|16
|1-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Timberlake
|30
|1-5
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|4
|5
|Dottin
|27
|4-9
|1-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|9
|Thompson
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-49
|13-18
|11-30
|11
|20
|62
Percentages: FG .449, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Fobbs 3-8, Gibson 1-2, Timberlake 1-4, Betrand 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Timberlake 2, Betrand).
Turnovers: 14 (Betrand 4, Sanders 3, Fobbs 2, Gibson 2, Tunstall 2, Dottin).
Steals: 3 (Timberlake 2, Fobbs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Northeastern
|33
|39
|—
|72
|Towson
|23
|39
|—
|62
.
