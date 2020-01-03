FG FT Reb
NORTH DAKOTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Allen-Eikens 35 7-9 4-5 1-3 1 3 18
Rebraca 34 3-6 5-7 4-16 1 3 11
Stewart 34 7-15 6-8 0-6 7 2 22
Walter 32 4-10 5-5 2-5 2 2 15
Brown 29 1-4 2-2 0-3 1 1 5
Danielson 14 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Atelbauers 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Panoam 7 1-1 2-2 0-1 1 0 5
Urbonavicius 6 1-3 2-2 1-4 0 3 4
Totals 200 25-52 26-31 8-38 13 19 82

Percentages: FG .481, FT .839.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Stewart 2-6, Walter 2-7, Panoam 1-1, Brown 1-4, Atelbauers 0-1, Allen-Eikens 0-2, Danielson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Stewart 6, Allen-Eikens 4, Panoam 2, Rebraca 2, Urbonavicius, Walter).

Steals: 4 (Rebraca 3, Danielson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DENVER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Townsend 38 9-17 4-4 1-4 1 4 23
Kurnaz 31 1-6 2-2 1-3 1 3 5
Eastmond 30 2-10 4-4 1-4 4 2 10
Gatlin 29 3-7 0-0 0-4 2 2 7
Murkey 23 2-7 6-6 0-3 1 2 10
Nzekwesi 22 4-11 1-2 4-8 0 1 10
Jones 18 1-5 2-2 1-3 0 3 4
Lanzi 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 4 0
Green 4 0-1 2-2 1-1 1 2 2
Totals 200 22-65 21-22 9-31 10 23 71

Percentages: FG .338, FT .955.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Eastmond 2-4, Gatlin 1-2, Nzekwesi 1-3, Townsend 1-4, Kurnaz 1-6, Lanzi 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Townsend 3, Eastmond 2, Gatlin, Jones, Kurnaz, Murkey, Nzekwesi).

Steals: 7 (Murkey 2, Eastmond, Jones, Kurnaz, Nzekwesi, Townsend).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Dakota 39 43 82
Denver 28 43 71

A_742 (7,200).