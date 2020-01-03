https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTH-DAKOTA-82-DENVER-71-14946501.php
NORTH DAKOTA 82, DENVER 71
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen-Eikens
|35
|7-9
|4-5
|1-3
|1
|3
|18
|Rebraca
|34
|3-6
|5-7
|4-16
|1
|3
|11
|Stewart
|34
|7-15
|6-8
|0-6
|7
|2
|22
|Walter
|32
|4-10
|5-5
|2-5
|2
|2
|15
|Brown
|29
|1-4
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|5
|Danielson
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Atelbauers
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Panoam
|7
|1-1
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Urbonavicius
|6
|1-3
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|4
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|26-31
|8-38
|13
|19
|82
Percentages: FG .481, FT .839.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Stewart 2-6, Walter 2-7, Panoam 1-1, Brown 1-4, Atelbauers 0-1, Allen-Eikens 0-2, Danielson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 16 (Stewart 6, Allen-Eikens 4, Panoam 2, Rebraca 2, Urbonavicius, Walter).
Steals: 4 (Rebraca 3, Danielson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Townsend
|38
|9-17
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|4
|23
|Kurnaz
|31
|1-6
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|5
|Eastmond
|30
|2-10
|4-4
|1-4
|4
|2
|10
|Gatlin
|29
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|7
|Murkey
|23
|2-7
|6-6
|0-3
|1
|2
|10
|Nzekwesi
|22
|4-11
|1-2
|4-8
|0
|1
|10
|Jones
|18
|1-5
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|4
|Lanzi
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Green
|4
|0-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-65
|21-22
|9-31
|10
|23
|71
Percentages: FG .338, FT .955.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Eastmond 2-4, Gatlin 1-2, Nzekwesi 1-3, Townsend 1-4, Kurnaz 1-6, Lanzi 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Townsend 3, Eastmond 2, Gatlin, Jones, Kurnaz, Murkey, Nzekwesi).
Steals: 7 (Murkey 2, Eastmond, Jones, Kurnaz, Nzekwesi, Townsend).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Dakota
|39
|43
|—
|82
|Denver
|28
|43
|—
|71
A_742 (7,200).
