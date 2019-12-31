https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTH-CAROLINA-70-YALE-67-14940577.php
NORTH CAROLINA 70, YALE 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YALE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Swain
|37
|5-16
|7-7
|0-3
|2
|2
|21
|Bruner
|36
|6-10
|3-4
|0-15
|5
|1
|17
|Atkinson
|33
|4-9
|2-3
|0-7
|0
|3
|10
|Monroe
|29
|3-4
|1-1
|1-3
|4
|2
|8
|Gabbidon
|22
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|0
|Cotton
|21
|2-6
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|1
|7
|Mahoney
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Williams
|7
|0-1
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Alausa
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Dike
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Yess
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-54
|19-22
|1-35
|12
|17
|67
Percentages: FG .370, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Swain 4-10, Bruner 2-4, Monroe 1-2, Cotton 1-5, Dike 0-1, Atkinson 0-2, Gabbidon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Bruner 5, Atkinson 2, Cotton).
Turnovers: 11 (Monroe 3, Cotton 2, Mahoney 2, Williams 2, Dike, Swain).
Steals: 5 (Bruner 2, Atkinson, Cotton, Swain).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|36
|7-18
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|5
|20
|Brooks
|35
|5-12
|1-4
|2-11
|2
|2
|11
|Black
|29
|2-9
|0-0
|4-9
|1
|3
|5
|Pierce
|28
|6-11
|2-2
|3-7
|1
|1
|14
|Francis
|27
|3-9
|4-6
|0-4
|5
|2
|10
|Bacot
|17
|0-5
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|4
|2
|Harris
|13
|2-5
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|6
|Keeling
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|2
|Smith
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-72
|12-17
|15-45
|14
|19
|70
Percentages: FG .361, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Robinson 5-12, Black 1-3, Francis 0-1, Harris 0-2, Pierce 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brooks 2, Black, Pierce).
Turnovers: 8 (Francis 2, Harris 2, Robinson 2, Brooks, Keeling).
Steals: 5 (Robinson 2, Francis, Harris, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Yale
|28
|39
|—
|67
|North Carolina
|32
|38
|—
|70
