NO. 9 DUKE 97, SYRACUSE 88
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|40
|3-8
|10-10
|1-3
|6
|3
|17
|V.Carey
|28
|9-14
|8-10
|6-17
|1
|4
|26
|Stanley
|27
|6-8
|2-2
|1-4
|5
|5
|15
|Hurt
|26
|3-6
|5-6
|0-3
|1
|3
|12
|Moore
|23
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|5
|5
|Goldwire
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|O'Connell
|15
|4-8
|2-3
|1-2
|3
|3
|11
|White
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|DeLaurier
|12
|4-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|5
|8
|Totals
|200
|31-54
|29-33
|10-35
|19
|29
|97
Percentages: FG .574, FT .879.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Moore 1-1, White 1-2, Jones 1-3, Stanley 1-3, Hurt 1-4, O'Connell 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (DeLaurier 2, White 2, Hurt, O'Connell, Stanley).
Turnovers: 17 (Jones 4, Moore 4, Stanley 3, V.Carey 3, Goldwire, Hurt, O'Connell).
Steals: 5 (Jones, Moore, O'Connell, Stanley, V.Carey).
Technical Fouls: Carey, 18:20 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boeheim
|40
|4-13
|3-5
|1-2
|2
|4
|13
|Hughes
|40
|6-19
|8-8
|1-2
|1
|2
|21
|Dolezaj
|37
|8-14
|6-7
|3-6
|2
|4
|22
|Girard
|36
|4-14
|6-8
|1-4
|7
|4
|17
|Sidibe
|22
|3-5
|2-6
|5-7
|0
|5
|8
|Guerrier
|20
|2-6
|3-3
|3-6
|1
|5
|7
|Washington
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Edwards
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-71
|28-37
|14-27
|13
|25
|88
Percentages: FG .380, FT .757.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Girard 3-10, Boeheim 2-7, Hughes 1-9).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hughes 2, Guerrier, Sidibe).
Turnovers: 8 (Boeheim 2, Dolezaj 2, Girard, Guerrier, Hughes, Sidibe).
Steals: 7 (Girard 4, Dolezaj, Hughes, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Duke
|40
|57
|—
|97
|Syracuse
|36
|52
|—
|88
.
