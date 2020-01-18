FG FT Reb
OREGON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pritchard 45 7-16 2-2 1-3 3 3 22
Richardson 38 0-4 1-2 1-4 0 1 1
Duarte 35 2-10 2-3 3-6 4 4 7
Juiston 32 3-11 2-3 4-9 1 5 8
Lawson 28 7-12 2-3 4-12 3 3 16
Mathis 18 0-5 2-2 0-2 0 0 2
Walker 15 3-6 0-4 2-2 1 3 6
Okoro 9 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 4 2
Dante 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 225 23-67 11-19 15-39 12 24 64

Percentages: FG .343, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Pritchard 6-12, Duarte 1-6, Juiston 0-2, Richardson 0-3, Mathis 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dante, Duarte, Juiston).

Turnovers: 7 (Pritchard 3, Lawson 2, Juiston, Richardson).

Steals: 9 (Duarte 2, Juiston 2, Pritchard 2, Richardson 2, Mathis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stewart 43 6-13 12-15 7-19 2 1 25
McDaniels 38 1-9 3-3 3-8 1 0 5
Tsohonis 37 6-13 0-4 2-4 2 2 14
Bey 31 1-5 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Carter 30 2-6 2-3 3-5 0 2 6
Wright 27 1-3 0-2 0-3 1 4 3
Battle 13 1-8 3-3 0-0 0 0 6
Roberts 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Timmins 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 225 18-57 20-30 15-41 6 13 61

Percentages: FG .316, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Tsohonis 2-4, Stewart 1-1, Wright 1-1, Battle 1-8, Carter 0-2, Bey 0-3, McDaniels 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Stewart 5, McDaniels 3, Wright 2, Carter).

Turnovers: 12 (Tsohonis 4, Bey 3, McDaniels 3, Carter, Stewart).

Steals: 5 (Bey 3, Stewart 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oregon 25 31 8 64
Washington 37 19 5 61

.