NO. 7 DAYTON 70, FORDHAM 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FORDHAM
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cobb
|35
|8-17
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|4
|22
|Portley
|33
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|10
|Soriano
|32
|2-6
|0-0
|2-10
|0
|4
|4
|Rose
|26
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|3
|0
|Perry
|25
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|8
|Austin
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|6
|Colon
|24
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|6
|Totals
|200
|22-52
|2-2
|3-23
|10
|20
|56
Percentages: FG .423, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Cobb 4-7, Colon 2-2, Perry 2-5, Portley 2-5, Austin 0-2, Rose 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Rose 2, Soriano 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Portley 3, Colon 2, Soriano 2, Cobb, Rose).
Steals: 6 (Cobb 2, Rose 2, Austin, Soriano).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAYTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crutcher
|34
|1-8
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|2
|3
|Chatman
|32
|2-5
|5-6
|1-6
|4
|1
|10
|Landers
|29
|6-8
|5-8
|2-8
|2
|0
|18
|Toppin
|29
|7-10
|2-3
|0-6
|1
|1
|18
|Mikesell
|26
|0-4
|0-0
|3-6
|3
|2
|0
|Watson
|18
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|8
|Matos
|16
|1-4
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|4
|Tshimanga
|11
|2-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Cohill
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Greer
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|15-21
|8-33
|21
|10
|70
Percentages: FG .451, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Toppin 2-3, Watson 2-6, Wilson 1-1, Landers 1-2, Matos 1-3, Chatman 1-4, Crutcher 1-6, Mikesell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Mikesell).
Turnovers: 8 (Crutcher 2, Toppin 2, Tshimanga 2, Chatman, Matos).
Steals: 6 (Chatman 2, Landers 2, Crutcher, Mikesell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fordham
|17
|39
|—
|56
|Dayton
|36
|34
|—
|70
