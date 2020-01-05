https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-6-BAYLOR-77-OKLAHOMA-56-14950170.php
NO. 6 BAYLOR 77, OKLAHOMA 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR (11-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cox
|34
|5-17
|4-6
|2-6
|2
|4
|14
|Smith
|23
|0-1
|3-4
|3-4
|0
|4
|3
|Cooper
|39
|14-22
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|3
|32
|Landrum
|29
|5-11
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|12
|Richards
|34
|3-7
|0-0
|3-5
|4
|2
|6
|DeGrate
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Egbo
|13
|3-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|6
|Jor. Oliver
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Tri. Oliver
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ursin
|22
|2-3
|0-0
|2-5
|4
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|32-66
|7-10
|16-38
|16
|20
|77
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 6-13, (Cooper 4-7, Landrum 2-5, Cox 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cox 1, Cooper 1, Richards 1, Egbo 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Cooper 4, Smith 3, Landrum 3, Ursin 3, Cox 1, Richards 1, Egbo 1, Jor. Oliver 1)
Steals: 9 (Landrum 2, Richards 2, Egbo 2, Smith 1, Cooper 1, Ursin 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA (7-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Simpson
|39
|3-6
|0-0
|6-12
|1
|4
|6
|Gregory
|31
|3-10
|0-0
|3-3
|1
|4
|7
|Llanusa
|25
|1-9
|1-2
|1-6
|4
|5
|3
|Robertson
|40
|4-14
|8-8
|0-2
|5
|1
|20
|Williams
|21
|5-8
|3-5
|1-2
|0
|5
|14
|Lampkin
|20
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|Murcer
|5
|0-1
|1-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Veitenheimer
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|18-51
|13-19
|14-34
|12
|20
|56
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 7-24, (Robertson 4-12, Gregory 1-6, Williams 1-1, Veitenheimer 1-1, Llanusa 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams 1)
Turnovers: 25 (Gregory 6, Simpson 4, Llanusa 4, Williams 4, Lampkin 3, Robertson 2)
Steals: 7 (Williams 2, Simpson 1, Robertson 1, Lampkin 1, Murcer 1, Veitenheimer 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|Baylor
|17
|21
|18
|21
|—77
|Oklahoma
|15
|8
|14
|19
|—56
A_3,186.
Officials_Brian Garland, Amy Bonner, Gina Cross.
