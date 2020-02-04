https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-3-KANSAS-69-TEXAS-58-15027792.php
NO. 3 KANSAS 69, TEXAS 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Jones
|34
|0-3
|0-0
|4-8
|0
|2
|0
|Sims
|28
|8-9
|1-2
|2-9
|0
|3
|17
|Coleman
|36
|8-17
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|20
|Febres
|25
|1-5
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|5
|3
|Ramey
|25
|1-9
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Williams
|22
|3-9
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|6
|A.Jones
|20
|2-5
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|4
|6
|Hamm
|8
|0-2
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Baker
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|8-10
|8-28
|4
|22
|58
Percentages: FG .377, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Coleman 2-7, A.Jones 1-3, Febres 1-4, Baker 0-1, Hamm 0-1, K.Jones 0-1, Williams 0-3, Ramey 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (K.Jones, Sims, Williams).
Turnovers: 8 (Coleman 3, Sims 2, A.Jones, Febres, Williams).
Steals: 3 (Williams 2, Coleman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCormack
|15
|2-5
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|Agbaji
|36
|3-8
|2-3
|2-6
|1
|2
|8
|Braun
|23
|1-5
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|1
|4
|Dotson
|34
|5-10
|5-6
|0-2
|1
|2
|16
|Garrett
|39
|3-4
|5-9
|1-5
|4
|2
|11
|Azubuike
|25
|8-10
|1-2
|3-12
|0
|3
|17
|Moss
|24
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|7
|Enaruna
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|17-24
|7-35
|6
|14
|69
Percentages: FG .481, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Dotson 1-3, Moss 1-5, Agbaji 0-2, Braun 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Azubuike 2, McCormack).
Turnovers: 11 (Azubuike 4, Dotson 3, Agbaji, Garrett, McCormack, Moss).
Steals: 7 (Garrett 4, Agbaji 2, Braun).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas
|33
|25
|—
|58
|Kansas
|31
|38
|—
|69
.
