FG FT Reb
LOUISVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nwora 40 6-17 2-2 1-11 1 4 18
Sutton 24 1-2 1-2 0-5 0 2 3
Enoch 24 5-9 0-0 2-4 1 1 11
Johnson 20 1-2 0-0 0-4 1 3 2
Kimble 27 1-8 1-2 0-1 6 0 3
McMahon 24 2-4 3-3 0-0 3 3 9
Williamson 18 2-4 0-0 2-4 0 0 5
Perry 17 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 2 3
M.Williams 7 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-51 7-9 6-31 14 16 54

Percentages: FG .373, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Nwora 4-9, McMahon 2-3, Enoch 1-2, Perry 1-3, Williamson 1-3, Sutton 0-1, Kimble 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson, Sutton, Williamson).

Turnovers: 11 (Enoch 4, Johnson 3, Nwora 2, Kimble, M.Williams).

Steals: 3 (McMahon, Sutton, Williamson).

Technical Fouls: coach Chris Mack, 5:57 first.

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Diakite 34 7-14 3-5 2-8 0 3 17
Huff 32 3-5 4-5 0-5 0 1 11
Clark 38 5-12 6-6 0-5 5 1 18
Key 37 2-5 2-4 0-7 4 0 6
Woldetensae 33 1-7 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Stattmann 16 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Morsell 11 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 19-46 15-20 2-27 9 7 57

Percentages: FG .413, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Clark 2-3, Huff 1-2, Woldetensae 1-5, Diakite 0-1, Morsell 0-1, Key 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Huff 2, Diakite, Morsell).

Turnovers: 8 (Clark 2, Key 2, Diakite, Huff, Morsell, Woldetensae).

Steals: 7 (Woldetensae 4, Clark 2, Diakite).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisville 24 30 54
Virginia 31 26 57

.