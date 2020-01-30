Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Shackelford 38 7-19 2-2 0-3 1 1 21
Lewis 35 6-12 0-0 0-2 8 3 13
Jones 33 3-8 1-3 3-8 2 3 7
Petty 33 1-7 2-2 4-7 2 2 4
Reese 30 7-14 0-0 1-3 2 2 17
Forbes 13 3-8 0-0 1-3 0 1 7
Smith 11 1-3 0-2 1-3 0 1 2
Davis 7 2-2 1-1 0-1 0 4 5
Totals 200 30-73 6-10 10-30 15 17 76

Percentages: FG .411, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Shackelford 5-14, Reese 3-10, Lewis 1-4, Forbes 1-5, Jones 0-2, Petty 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Reese 2, Davis, Petty, Smith).

Turnovers: 9 (Lewis 3, Petty 3, Forbes, Shackelford, Smith).

Steals: 3 (Petty 2, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Smart 36 6-15 0-0 1-4 3 0 12
Watford 35 7-11 2-2 2-14 4 2 17
Mays 34 5-11 8-8 0-3 2 3 18
Williams 31 8-12 7-8 2-11 1 2 23
Taylor 27 1-3 2-2 1-3 0 2 4
Hyatt 22 2-4 0-0 2-5 0 0 4
Days 16 5-11 0-0 2-4 0 4 12
Totals 200 34-67 19-20 10-44 10 13 90

Percentages: FG .507, FT .950.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Days 2-5, Watford 1-3, Mays 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hyatt 0-2, Smart 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Days, Hyatt, Williams).

Turnovers: 12 (Mays 4, Smart 2, Watford 2, Williams 2, Days, Taylor).

Steals: 8 (Watford 4, Hyatt 2, Mays 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama 33 43 76
LSU 51 39 90

.