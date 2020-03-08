https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-21-HOUSTON-64-MEMPHIS-57-15115130.php
NO. 21 HOUSTON 64, MEMPHIS 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Achiuwa
|38
|9-20
|5-5
|4-15
|2
|2
|25
|Thomas
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Baugh
|18
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|1
|Ellis
|32
|1-8
|4-6
|1-6
|2
|4
|7
|Quinones
|35
|4-11
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|3
|10
|Lomax
|23
|1-1
|3-4
|0-2
|5
|4
|5
|T.Harris
|20
|1-5
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Dandridge
|11
|0-0
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Maurice
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-50
|15-21
|7-37
|12
|22
|57
Percentages: FG .360, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Achiuwa 2-5, Quinones 2-7, Thomas 1-4, Ellis 1-6, T.Harris 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Achiuwa, Baugh, Lomax, Thomas).
Turnovers: 17 (T.Harris 4, Lomax 3, Quinones 3, Achiuwa 2, Thomas 2, Baugh, Dandridge, Ellis).
Steals: 6 (Quinones 4, Ellis 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|White
|32
|6-13
|6-8
|7-14
|0
|4
|18
|C.Harris
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|2
|2
|Hinton
|29
|6-10
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|3
|13
|Jarreau
|25
|2-9
|2-4
|0-3
|3
|1
|6
|Sasser
|20
|0-5
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|3
|1
|Grimes
|28
|7-13
|1-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|17
|Mills
|22
|1-13
|2-2
|0-6
|0
|0
|4
|Gorham
|17
|0-1
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|2
|Gresham
|7
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|23-67
|15-23
|15-41
|10
|16
|64
Percentages: FG .343, FT .652.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Grimes 2-5, Hinton 1-3, Gorham 0-1, Mills 0-1, Sasser 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (C.Harris 2, Jarreau, White).
Turnovers: 8 (Grimes 3, Jarreau 2, C.Harris, Hinton, Mills).
Steals: 8 (Hinton 4, Sasser 2, Jarreau, Mills).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Memphis
|30
|27
|—
|57
|Houston
|26
|38
|—
|64
A_7,129 (8,479).
